Listen, I love learning about the science of skin—and how you can use science to improve your own. That’s why this formula piques my interest so much: It’s a revolutionary formula that combines four targeted cosmeceutical ingredients that are shown to enhance the quality of the skin and be proactive in it’s care for the long term.*

Let’s start with astaxanthin. This potent carotenoid phytonutrient and potent antioxidant is clinically shown to protect skin cells (notably against UV exposure) and help preserve the collagen layer.* But what does that mean for your complexion as you take it?

Well several clinicals point to real, tangible skin care benefits of taking the phytonutrient: ​​In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.* Another study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture.* And in a recent double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.* On that latter point: I’ve been taking the new formula and have noticed significant improvement in the appearance of my eyes—they’re less sallow and sketched with fine lines, and far more supple and bright.*

This is folded in with another favorite of mine: phytoceramides. Ceramides are a natural lipid found in the skin barrier and play an important role in keeping the skin hydrated. Plant-derived versions, when taken orally, can enhance your natural moisture levels—up to 35% according to one study.* The cool part is it really doesn’t take that long to see soft, supple skin in the mirror; just halfway through my first bottle, my skin looked and felt more dewy: Like I had upgraded to the super luxe face cream that holds a special place on the top shelf.* It’s not in my imagination either, research also shows that you may see improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Next on the noteworthy list is pomegranate whole fruit extract, a premium botanical concentrated in antioxidants. While consuming antioxidants in general is always beneficial, I love having this one in my routine. Why? Its ability to promote cellular resilience and its anti-inflammatory properties.* Plus, it's clinically shown to enhance antioxidant responses, which can help the body attenuate oxidative stress (basically when your body is in free radical free fall) by increasing antioxidant capacity in the body.* In fact, pomegranate extract has been clinically shown to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress.*

Finally, coenzyme Q10 is a naturally occurring antioxidant in the body. Your body makes all on its own, and it plays many necessary functions—notably by aiding the cell’s mitochondrial function. Literally: CoQ10 is required for cellular energy production and rejuvenation.* But, like most good things in the body it declines with age. But when you supplement with ubiquinol (the most bioavailable and bioactive form of CoQ10, we might add) it is clinically shown to increase CoQ10 levels.* And this has some pretty exciting benefits for your skin cells: One clinical trial found that CoQ10 supplements reduce wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.*