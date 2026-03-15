The Science Of Real Optimism & Why Positivity Is Holding You Back

So she developed what she calls the seven-tenths rule. Before you use any affirmation, rate it on a scale from zero to ten. How much do you actually believe it? If it's below a seven, it won't work as a traditional affirmation. But you can work your way there by building affirmations that are more believable at this stage of where you are, and gradually moving toward where you want to go. Your brain has to believe something is possible before it can help you move toward it.