The Science Behind Why Heat Feels SO Good For Pain

Few things are more comforting than unwinding with a warm bath or getting under the heated covers on a heated massage table. Emanating warmth on our bodies feels good—no doubt about that—but did you know that heat in these instances is way more than just a soothing sensation?

There’s a word for applying heat to parts of the body to help alleviate pain, stress, and stiffness in muscles and joints: It’s called thermotherapy, or heat therapy, and humans have been turning to it for pain relief for centuries. The heating pad you used for cramps is a perfect example of it.