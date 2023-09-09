We also know that there is usually no need to search for situations that require moral courage: opportunities are all around us and we can start small. In her book, The Life Heroic (2019), Elizabeth Svoboda points out that small daily acts of kindness will build up a habit of helping others and prepare us to act heroically. In addition, we can practice heroism by imagining situations in which we would need to act, learning from role models, and using the lessons we have learned from difficult life experiences to help others.

Adherence to our moral compass anchors us as individuals and can bring us together in a common purpose in difficult times. According to Rabbi Jonathan Sacks,

[the] availability of collective strength that we find in strong com- munities held together by moral bonds is an important source of resilience that we will need as we face the kind of uncertainty that seems to be the mark of the twenty-first century thus far. It is easier to face the future without fear when we know we do not do so alone. (Sacks 2020)

We can become more faithful to our moral compass by taking an inventory of our most closely held beliefs and values, by learning from the writings and examples of others, and discussing our beliefs with people whose values we respect. When we most need to do the right thing, we will be ready.

Excerpted from Resilience: The Science of Mastering Life's Greatest Challenges by Steven M. Southwick, Dennis S. Charney, and Jonathan M. DePierro. Published by Cambridge University Press. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved.