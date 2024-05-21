Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

It's Not Too Good To Be True — This Metabolism Product Works (According To Real Reviews)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 21, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Metabolism+ product image with capsules and water glass
Image by mindbodygreen
May 21, 2024

There is an abundance of products on the market that claim to offer quick and effortless weight loss. However, these products frequently fall short of their promises (and we'd know).

It's 2024 and people are understandably skeptical. The true path to shedding stubborn fat and building muscle lies in adopting healthy lifestyle habits. Right?

Well, it's a bit more nuanced. While metabolism-boosting practices like balanced nutrition, consistent exercise, and good sleep are essential for maintaining a healthy weight, a premium, scientifically supported supplement can also be a valuable addition.

Fat-burning supplements can work (if you pick the right one) 

There are clinically studied ingredients with metabolic benefits such as regulating appetite, promoting energy expenditure, and increasing metabolic efficiency.  

And here at mindbodygreen, we bottled up four premium botanical ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves—to create metabolism+

These ingredients (in the amounts provided in metabolism+) have been scientifically shown to optimize fat metabolism, burn calories, and promote a healthy body composition.*

We get that you may have been burned before by sketchy (and even downright dangerous) weight loss products. And that's why we intentionally formulated metabolism+ to provide multidimensional support for metabolism physiology—no gimmicks—for the long haul.*

Still on the fence? Here's what folks are saying about their experience with metabolism+

I don't trust all metabolism products

"I'm a bit skeptical when it comes to metabolism products but this one really stuck out to me, and I love it so far! It's been very effective and I also noticed a subtle energy boost throughout the day as I like to take it in the morning after breakfast."*

—Harper N.

It's now part of my morning routine!

"Metabolism+ is amazing! I take it in the morning after I eat my breakfast and I avoid the midday munchies I always got before taking metabolism+. I don't crave snacks in the middle of the day."*

—Ciara 

It's definitely helping my weight

"Amazing product, I feel so much better and last fatigued and feel the difference in my body and weight. Would definitely recommend it."*

—Colleen F.

I noticed a big change in belly fat!

"I was really skeptical about buying this product. It took me two months to place the order after reading the reviews. I must say I am VERY IMPRESSED!! I started taking [the supplement] in March, and I’m not at 8 weeks yet and I can fit into a smaller size again. All my weight was belly fat, and it’s almost gone!! I recommend this product to everyone, and now 5 of my friends now use this amazing product!! I’m very pleased."*

—Acacia M. 

I feel more satisfied and energized than before

"I'm less hungry (more satisfied, full generally). I also notice a slight bump in energy but thankfully no problems sleeping. I’m only a couple weeks into trying metabolism+, but I even see a subtle impact on my waist just based on clothing fit."*

—Audrey O

I appreciate the transparent, vegetarian ingredients

"Most products that rev up your metabolism have shady ingredients, but this entire lineup from mbg is plants, plants, plants. Love it. As a vegetarian, right up my alley, and as a middle-aged woman, I can use a little metabolism nudge daily." 

—Deon

The plant-based power I was looking for 

"Finally, a respectable and respectful metabolism product that isn't about getting 'ripped' or 'skinny.' This is pure, plant-origin metabolic support at the cellular level, and I'm here for it."*

—Joann G.

The takeaway

Nothing outranks a healthy lifestyle. You should be skeptical about seemingly too-good-to-be-true claims and the supplements you choose to consume.

That said, targeted supplementation can be a beneficial addition to your daily routine if you're already taking other steps to optimize your metabolic health, like eating well, getting quality sleep, managing stress, and hydrating.

Quality supplements will be transparent about the ingredients, the science supporting their inclusion in the product, and their sourcing. 

metabolism+ checks all of those to provide you with comprehensive metabolic support for a healthier and more vibrant you.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Jason Wachob

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss
Integrative Health

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss

Hannah Frye

My Personal Growth Skyrocketed When I Started Online Therapy — Here's Why
Paid Content | Betterhelp

My Personal Growth Skyrocketed When I Started Online Therapy — Here's Why

Devon Barrow

How Menopause Impacts Alzheimer's Risk & How To Keep Your Brain Healthy
Women's Health

How Menopause Impacts Alzheimer's Risk & How To Keep Your Brain Healthy

Mary Claire Haver, MD

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon
Mental Health

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon

James R. Doty, MD

Noisy Neighbors Were Ruining My Sleep, Until I Found This Simple Hack
Integrative Health

Noisy Neighbors Were Ruining My Sleep, Until I Found This Simple Hack

Carleigh Ferrante

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Integrative Health

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Took A Deep Dive Into My Hormonal Health Without Visiting A Doctor — Here's How
Integrative Health

I Took A Deep Dive Into My Hormonal Health Without Visiting A Doctor — Here's How

Carleigh Ferrante

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*
Integrative Health

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Medicine Psychologist: 3 Major Sleep Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Jason Wachob

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss
Integrative Health

The Best Exercises To Slow The Biological Clock & Prevent Muscle Loss

Hannah Frye

My Personal Growth Skyrocketed When I Started Online Therapy — Here's Why
Paid Content | Betterhelp

My Personal Growth Skyrocketed When I Started Online Therapy — Here's Why

Devon Barrow

How Menopause Impacts Alzheimer's Risk & How To Keep Your Brain Healthy
Women's Health

How Menopause Impacts Alzheimer's Risk & How To Keep Your Brain Healthy

Mary Claire Haver, MD

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon
Mental Health

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon

James R. Doty, MD

Noisy Neighbors Were Ruining My Sleep, Until I Found This Simple Hack
Integrative Health

Noisy Neighbors Were Ruining My Sleep, Until I Found This Simple Hack

Carleigh Ferrante

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age
Integrative Health

Eating Enough Of This May Better Preserve Your Memory With Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Took A Deep Dive Into My Hormonal Health Without Visiting A Doctor — Here's How
Integrative Health

I Took A Deep Dive Into My Hormonal Health Without Visiting A Doctor — Here's How

Carleigh Ferrante

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*
Integrative Health

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.