It's Not Too Good To Be True — This Metabolism Product Works (According To Real Reviews)
There is an abundance of products on the market that claim to offer quick and effortless weight loss. However, these products frequently fall short of their promises (and we'd know).
It's 2024 and people are understandably skeptical. The true path to shedding stubborn fat and building muscle lies in adopting healthy lifestyle habits. Right?
Well, it's a bit more nuanced. While metabolism-boosting practices like balanced nutrition, consistent exercise, and good sleep are essential for maintaining a healthy weight, a premium, scientifically supported supplement can also be a valuable addition.
Fat-burning supplements can work (if you pick the right one)
There are clinically studied ingredients with metabolic benefits such as regulating appetite, promoting energy expenditure, and increasing metabolic efficiency.
And here at mindbodygreen, we bottled up four premium botanical ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves—to create metabolism+.
These ingredients (in the amounts provided in metabolism+) have been scientifically shown to optimize fat metabolism, burn calories, and promote a healthy body composition.*
We get that you may have been burned before by sketchy (and even downright dangerous) weight loss products. And that's why we intentionally formulated metabolism+ to provide multidimensional support for metabolism physiology—no gimmicks—for the long haul.*
Still on the fence? Here's what folks are saying about their experience with metabolism+.
I don't trust all metabolism products
"I'm a bit skeptical when it comes to metabolism products but this one really stuck out to me, and I love it so far! It's been very effective and I also noticed a subtle energy boost throughout the day as I like to take it in the morning after breakfast."*
—Harper N.
It's now part of my morning routine!
"Metabolism+ is amazing! I take it in the morning after I eat my breakfast and I avoid the midday munchies I always got before taking metabolism+. I don't crave snacks in the middle of the day."*
—Ciara
It's definitely helping my weight
"Amazing product, I feel so much better and last fatigued and feel the difference in my body and weight. Would definitely recommend it."*
—Colleen F.
I noticed a big change in belly fat!
"I was really skeptical about buying this product. It took me two months to place the order after reading the reviews. I must say I am VERY IMPRESSED!! I started taking [the supplement] in March, and I’m not at 8 weeks yet and I can fit into a smaller size again. All my weight was belly fat, and it’s almost gone!! I recommend this product to everyone, and now 5 of my friends now use this amazing product!! I’m very pleased."*
—Acacia M.
I feel more satisfied and energized than before
"I'm less hungry (more satisfied, full generally). I also notice a slight bump in energy but thankfully no problems sleeping. I’m only a couple weeks into trying metabolism+, but I even see a subtle impact on my waist just based on clothing fit."*
—Audrey O
I appreciate the transparent, vegetarian ingredients
"Most products that rev up your metabolism have shady ingredients, but this entire lineup from mbg is plants, plants, plants. Love it. As a vegetarian, right up my alley, and as a middle-aged woman, I can use a little metabolism nudge daily."
—Deon
The plant-based power I was looking for
"Finally, a respectable and respectful metabolism product that isn't about getting 'ripped' or 'skinny.' This is pure, plant-origin metabolic support at the cellular level, and I'm here for it."*
—Joann G.
The takeaway
Nothing outranks a healthy lifestyle. You should be skeptical about seemingly too-good-to-be-true claims and the supplements you choose to consume.
That said, targeted supplementation can be a beneficial addition to your daily routine if you're already taking other steps to optimize your metabolic health, like eating well, getting quality sleep, managing stress, and hydrating.
Quality supplements will be transparent about the ingredients, the science supporting their inclusion in the product, and their sourcing.
metabolism+ checks all of those to provide you with comprehensive metabolic support for a healthier and more vibrant you.*
