If you, like the rest of the country, have recently found yourself glued to a screen watching the KonMari method in action, chances are you've picked up on a few of the decluttering queen's unorthodox habits. Whether it's lighting incense to purify a space, thanking inanimate objects, or sitting in meditation to prepare for a revamp, Kondo has a way of deepening traditional cleaning with a layer of spiritual self-inquiry.

Her numinous approach is due in part to her upbringing. As a teenager, she volunteered at a Shinto shrine, a place where the spirit world and the physical one intermingle. (In Shintoism, the entire world is thought to be a conduit for energy, and every material object holds its own special meaning.) In the oft-read pages of her first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo compares entering a client's home for the first time to passing through a shrine; both moments are charged with a similar anticipation.

That's not the only reason she considers cleaning a quasi-spiritual experience. In her book, Kondo goes on to compare tidying to meditating under a waterfall: "While not exactly a meditative state, there are times when I am cleaning that I can quietly commune with myself," she writes. "The work of carefully considering each object I own to see whether it sparks joy inside me is like conversing with myself through the medium of my possessions."

When approached under this lens, some of the peculiarities of the Kondo method start to make more sense. Each step of the process is meant to help people forge a deeper connection with their stuff, and by extension, themselves. Her strategies, all the way down to her meticulous sock fold, all work to make us more invested in everything we own so that we'll be more inclined to honor it moving forward.

Kondo isn't the only one who recommends tending to your inner landscape as you're renovating your outer one. Here, a few mbg experts share a few ideas on how to make your next decluttering session a more spiritual experience: