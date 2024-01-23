The Infectious Generosity Phenomenon (And Why You Should Care)

A UK tech executive, Sarah Drinkwater, decided to give away the full $10,000—and then immediately had her resolve tested when an unexpected tax bill arrived the very next day for an even bigger sum. But she stuck with her plan and decided to make twenty mini-grants of $500 each, funding, for example, a pensioners’ picnic, an artist’s mural, and sensory toys for autistic children. She told me: “I walk past something I funded nearly every single day—the 3D-printed neighborhood mini–food bank, the bank of flowers outside a local school. So many of the recipients told me it was the public acknowledgment of their work that felt powerful, alongside the money. This project reminded me that things I hold true—community, care, joy, acting generously—are things others hold to be important too, and that I should believe in myself.”