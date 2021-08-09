In terms of regaining a sense of normalcy, things were looking up this summer: safe social gatherings (maybe even a hug or two), unmasked trips to the grocery store, and other little pre-pandemic pleasantries we once took for granted. Then came the Delta variant—just in time for back-to-school. Considering kids under 12 are unable to get vaccinated, the looming question to Zoom or not to Zoom is a growing concern for parents.

It’s no secret both parents and kids struggled during the virtual school year, so it makes sense why another wave of positive infection rates would make families feel, to put it lightly, unsteady. That’s why we turned to Emily Oster, Ph.D., a parenting expert and professor of economics at Brown University who penned the upcoming book, The Family Firm, which focuses on parents' decision-making during the early school years. Oster has also compiled thought-provoking data points around the future of education, especially with our new challenge of the Delta strain.

To be clear: Our goal here is not to sway your child care decision one way or the other. We’re not here to give answers; we only encourage you to look at the data (which Oster helps us comb through on the mindbodygreen podcast) and make an informed decision for your family. We’re learning about this virus in real time, so it’s up to us to keep tabs on the evolving research. But for today, timestamped August 9th, here’s what we know.