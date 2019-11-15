The short answer? Naps can have healthy benefits: You already know how refreshing it feels to take one, and studies have proved that a quick afternoon snooze can improve performance, alertness, and the brain's capacity to learn. On top of that, new research now shows a link between napping and lower rates of heart disease.

But here's the thing about dozing off during the day: Experts like Sewitch say it's a signal that you're functioning on a sleep deficit—the key piece to know if you're constantly craving a nap. "The fact that you need a nap or want to take one is because you're probably not getting enough sleep at night," Sewitch says.

Chalk it up to work's busy season, a new baby, or hundreds of slumber-disrupting health conditions—if you know you're getting less than the recommended amount of sleep, which is seven to eight hours each night, a nap can be very helpful in catching up on the rest your body needs. But there's a right time and way to do it. (And definitely do it if you can! If you need a nap and aren't able to take one, "you're not going to be functioning at the top of your game or anywhere near it," Sewitch adds.)

The healthiest way to nap if you need one: Our circadian rhythm naturally dips in the afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m.—the best time of day for a quick snooze. Set your phone alarm: "Your nap time should be under 20 minutes—ideally 10 to 15 minutes at most," says Sewitch. "Otherwise you can go into deeper stages of sleep, making it harder to wake up and more likely that you'll feel groggy. You can even take two naps at different times between 2 and 4 p.m.—the important thing is to keep it short!"

On the flip side, if you're not sleep-deprived and catching 15 minutes of zzz's on your bed sounds like a lovely way to spend a free afternoon, there's no harm in going for it.