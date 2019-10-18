The Best Ways To Use Plant-Based Yogurt (That Have Nothing To Do With Breakfast)

Every once in a while, it happens. You’re stocked up on yogurt for the week, but the breakfast parfait boredom hits and you’re left wondering whether your culinary chops are good enough to make something, anything else with it.

The answer, of course, is yes. And because the yogurt aisle looks a lot different from the one we knew growing up (read: way more plant-based options!), we don’t have to categorize yogurt as a breakfast food anymore. The plant-based yogurt on shelves right now are just as creamy, tart, and delicious its dairy-based counterparts—and there’s such a wide variety available.

That means more versatility in recipes, and it’s only going to get better. In fact, thanks to an increase in health- and planet-conscious food shopping, sales of plant-based yogurt grew 39 percent in the past year, and the global non-dairy yogurt market size is poised to reach $1.53 billion by 2023! So yeah—yogurt isn’t just for parfaits and smoothies. Read on for inspo on how to use it in your favorite recipes.