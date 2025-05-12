Advertisement
Women Of All Ages Say This Toy Made Sex Fun Again (& It's Great For Beginners)
Self-pleasure doesn't just feel incredible—it also comes with some science-backed perks like a stronger pelvic floor, better cognitive function, less stress, and even better sleep.
But let's face it: Not everyone is comfortable with exploring themselves. That's why women of all ages are smitten with the Smile Makers Tennis Pro.
The G-spot vibrator has an angled, flexible tip designed to hit the spot (literally!) every single time. And testers say the design has been essential to helping them "get in touch" with their bodies and learn "where and what feels best."
Here's why we're impressed by this under-$100 design.
What makes this G-spot vibrator unique
Like the rest of Smile Makers' lineup, this cleverly named sex toy is carefully constructed to maximize pleasure. Sure, the tip looks like a tennis ball—but reviewers argue that's what makes this toy a grand slam (pun intended).
The rounded tip sits on top of a curved, flexible neck, which is essential for finding your G-spot. Per a previous interview with sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT, most people don't know where to find it.
The pleasure-stimulating area is typically about 2 to 3 inches inside the vagina toward the front wall. By bending with your body, the Tennis Pro ensures you're targeting the right spot.
From there, it's all about personal preference (and this toy gives plenty). You can adjust between two pulsations at four different speed levels—and the range is wide enough to suit beginners and experienced users alike.
What's more, this silicone toy is entirely waterproof. That means you can play around with location to further explore what turns you on.
And don't worry! The rechargeable toy packs enough battery to take you through three hours of play. From what we've seen, that's longer than a typical match.
What testers say
Of course, what really makes the Tennis Pro worth considering are the rave reviews—and let's just say this toy has an impressive lineup of positive feedback from satisfied users.
- "This lil dude is a powerful friend that I can enjoy by myself or with my partner. It helps me get more in touch with my body and learn where and what feels best."
- "A good starting toy to begin this vibe-y journey of mine! Not too intimidating and many modes for when you feel confident enough to progress to the 'harder, faster.'"
- "I'm in my 30s and these are my first vibrators... definitely not my last. My husband and I use it in foreplay and it has made things funny and fun again rather than feeling like sex was just 'going through the motions'."
- "I am a person who couldn't really get 'there' with pleasing myself, but this!! THIS is a game changer for me & my bf. I never thought I'd be the girl who uses a toy but I've been doing it wrong all along! Smile Makers did what they needed to do with this one."
The takeaway
If you're new to the world of self-exploration—or simply need to spice up your current setup—you can't go wrong with this vibrator from Smile Makers. It's the best bang for your buck: discreet, powerful, and oh-so-efficient.