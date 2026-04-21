Teen Substance Use May Increase Heart Disease Risk Later In Life
Cardiovascular disease rarely begins overnight. Instead, risk builds slowly over years. While adulthood habits tend to get most of the attention, emerging research suggests the teen years may play a bigger role in long-term heart health than previously thought.
Researchers of a new study1 followed thousands of U.S. adolescents into adulthood and found that early substance use (including alcohol, cigarettes, and marijuana) was linked to higher cardiovascular disease risk later in life. The findings reinforce the idea that adolescence is a critical window for shaping lifelong health habits.
Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 4,128 participants in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health), one of the most comprehensive studies tracking young people into adulthood. Participants were followed from ages 12-19 through ages 24-32—a 14-year span.
The study examined three types of substance use during adolescence: cigarette smoking, binge drinking, and marijuana use. Researchers then tracked cardiovascular disease outcomes in adulthood to determine whether teen habits predicted later heart health.
Substance use & heart disease risk
After analyzing the data, researchers found several clear patterns.
Substance use in teens was common:
- About 1 in 4 teens reported binge drinking
- About 1 in 4 teens reported smoking
- 13% reported marijuana use
Any use was linked to higher adult heart risk: Teens who used substances had higher cardiovascular risk later in life compared with those who didn't use any substances.
More substances meant greater risk: The study revealed a clear dose-response relationship. Risk increased with each additional substance used:
- Teens who used one substance had higher adult risk than non-users
- Teens who used two substances had more than double the odds of higher heart risk later in life
- Teens who used all three substances had the highest odds of elevated cardiovascular risk in adulthood
Why adolescence is such a critical window
Why would habits formed at 15 or 16 still matter at 30? The answer lies in what researchers call "life course theory"—the idea that early-life experiences and behaviors shape long-term health trajectories.
During adolescence, the body and brain are still developing2. The cardiovascular system in particular is establishing patterns that will persist into adulthood. Exposure to substances during this formative period may set the stage for lasting changes, whether through direct physiological effects, the establishment of behavioral patterns, or both.
This research adds to a growing understanding that health is shaped by the cumulative impact of choices made across the entire lifespan, starting in the teen years.
What this means for parents
For parents, these findings reinforce the importance of early conversations around substance use—not just for short-term safety, but for long-term health.
- Talking openly about the long-term health effects of substance use
- Encouraging healthy coping strategies for stress
- Modeling balanced behaviors around alcohol and other substances
- Supporting physical activity, sleep, and balanced nutrition
The takeaway
Adolescence is a critical window that shapes lifelong health. This study reinforces that the habits teens form around smoking, drinking, and marijuana use can shape their heart health (and heart disease risk) later in life.