Advertisement
This 5-Ingredient Vegan Tuna Salad Is So Delicious (And Quick To Make)
A vegan version of a classic is always a welcome addition to the menu—after all, they're classics for a reason, and just because you're eating plant-based doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy them.
This update on tuna salad swaps in tinned chickpeas for the usual tinned tuna, which means it's still relatively packed with protein—and even more fiber than the original. The trick is to remove the skins from the chickpeas before you mix the salad. "It makes for a much better texture," writes Kate Friedman in 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking. "Red onion and pickle brine make this tuna salad stand-in every bit as good as the original."
Those ingredients contribute their own benefits, too. Pickles and brine add some good gut-supporting probiotics into the mix (granted, they're properly fermented pickles). Another note on the pickles: "Not all dill pickles are created equal," reminds Friedman. "For this recipe, I like to use dill pickles that have a spicy, mustardy flavor. Look for a brine that includes mustard seeds and red pepper flakes."
With a quick ingredient list (and just-as-quick assembly time), this dish is the perfect thing to make for lunch on a busy day.
One-Dish Chickpea "Tuna" Salad
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 14-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. dill pickles, finely chopped + 1 tbsp. dill pickle brine (see Recipe Note)
- 2 tbsp. finely diced red onion
- 2 tbsp. sliced almonds
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Method
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas with cold water. Lay them out on a clean kitchen towel. Lay another clean kitchen towel on top, and gently rub the chickpeas between the two towels. This will loosen the skins. Continue this process until most of the skins have been removed. The more you can remove, the better, but you do not need to remove them all.
- Using a potato masher, gently mash the chickpeas. Leave some larger pieces intact. Add the mayonnaise, pickles, brine, red onion, and sliced almonds. Stir to combine.
- Refrigerate the salad for about 1 hour, until chilled, then season with salt and pepper.
Reprinted with permission from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman, Page Street Publishing, Co. © 2021. Photo credit: Kate Friedman.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A