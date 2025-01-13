Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Vegan Tuna Salad Is So Delicious (And Quick To Make)

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 13, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Kate Friedman
January 13, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

A vegan version of a classic is always a welcome addition to the menu—after all, they're classics for a reason, and just because you're eating plant-based doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy them.

This update on tuna salad swaps in tinned chickpeas for the usual tinned tuna, which means it's still relatively packed with protein—and even more fiber than the original. The trick is to remove the skins from the chickpeas before you mix the salad. "It makes for a much better texture," writes Kate Friedman in 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking. "Red onion and pickle brine make this tuna salad stand-in every bit as good as the original."

Those ingredients contribute their own benefits, too. Pickles and brine add some good gut-supporting probiotics into the mix (granted, they're properly fermented pickles). Another note on the pickles: "Not all dill pickles are created equal," reminds Friedman. "For this recipe, I like to use dill pickles that have a spicy, mustardy flavor. Look for a brine that includes mustard seeds and red pepper flakes."

With a quick ingredient list (and just-as-quick assembly time), this dish is the perfect thing to make for lunch on a busy day.

One-Dish Chickpea "Tuna" Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 14-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 
  • ¼ cup vegan mayonnaise 
  • 2 tbsp. dill pickles, finely chopped + 1 tbsp. dill pickle brine (see Recipe Note) 
  • 2 tbsp. finely diced red onion 
  • 2 tbsp. sliced almonds 
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste 

Method

  1. Drain and rinse the chickpeas with cold water. Lay them out on a clean kitchen towel. Lay another clean kitchen towel on top, and gently rub the chickpeas between the two towels. This will loosen the skins. Continue this process until most of the skins have been removed. The more you can remove, the better, but you do not need to remove them all. 
  2. Using a potato masher, gently mash the chickpeas. Leave some larger pieces intact. Add the mayonnaise, pickles, brine, red onion, and sliced almonds. Stir to combine. 
  3. Refrigerate the salad for about 1 hour, until chilled, then season with salt and pepper. 

Reprinted with permission from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman, Page Street Publishing, Co. © 2021. Photo credit: Kate Friedman.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less
Recipes

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's 3 Brain-Healthy Smoothies—All 4 Ingredients Or Less

Eliza Sullivan

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Functional Food

Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Aura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food ListsWhen & How To Repot Your Houseplants: An In-Depth Guide
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.