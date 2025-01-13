This update on tuna salad swaps in tinned chickpeas for the usual tinned tuna, which means it's still relatively packed with protein—and even more fiber than the original. The trick is to remove the skins from the chickpeas before you mix the salad. "It makes for a much better texture," writes Kate Friedman in 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking. "Red onion and pickle brine make this tuna salad stand-in every bit as good as the original."