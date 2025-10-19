Storytelling—an art form that is a part of every culture and every period in history—is an interactive experience between speaker and listener. You will learn what your children gravitate to most about who you are and what parts they want to know more about. My kids love to hear most about my silly experiences, times I felt embarrassed, and when "spooky things" happened to me. With these stories, we are not only building a stronger relationship, but we are developing a new story together.