Miss Who You Were Pre-Kids? How To Honor & Grieve Your Past Self

It is saying no to friends who I love, so I can sit alone and witness my own imagination. It is choosing to go to the raising resilient girls roundtable over the concert of my favorite singers next week. It is hearing the sound of my baby crying in the backseat of the car, and increasing the volume on Simon & Garfunkel’s The Boxer, hoping it will soothe her, or drown her out, while simultaneously being worried it’s too loud and will impact her hearing.