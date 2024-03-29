This month's theme is "awaken," which is a feeling I'm desperately in search of. I am practically crawling across this winter's finish line—and bright, optimistic spring days couldn't come fast enough. I'm ready to feel the thrill of warmer, sunnier, happier days.

But in the meantime, I'm faking it. To do so, this ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick has really come in handy. I've been using it to cover up the purple half circles under my eyes and add some dimension back into my otherwise sallow, tired face.

The formula is creamy, buildable, demi-matte, and melts in with the warmth of your fingertips. I normally use a tinted serum to smooth out my complexion, but I've needed something a bit more heavy duty that's still not cakey. This stick is exactly that. I'm very impressed with how well it moves with the skin, something I don't normally associate with matte foundations or concealers. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director