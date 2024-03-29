Skip to Content
Beauty

Talk Of The Team: 11 Products To Spring Your Skin & Hair Back To Life

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
March 29, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Talk Of The Team - March Awaken
Image by Violette_FR / Lancer Skincare / mbg Creative
March 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
As beauty editors, we're constantly testing products to deliver you the best, most informed recommendations. In our series, Talk of the Team, we highlight the tried-and-tested product launches that have made a lasting impact on our routines. These are the new formulas we can't stop gushing about—in our group chats, during team meetings, and, now, to you. This month's theme is "Awaken." 

Raise your hand if your skin and hair could use a little, shall we say, resuscitation. After a season of brutal, skin-chapping winds and chilly temperatures, it’s all too common to face some dullness—be it sleepy under-eye shadows, limp, lifeless locks, or an overall sallow appearance. The weather may start to thaw, but those woes can stick around for some time. 

March marks the soft launch of the spring season, and we’ll be damned if we enter it without a skin and hair refresh! Below, find the rejuvenating products my fellow beauty editors and I couldn’t get enough of this month, thanks to their ability to awaken our skin, hair, and inevitably, our spirits.  

Talk Of The Team: Awaken

Alpyn Beauty Instant Bright Eye

:
view on Alpyn Beauty | $56

Why we love it

  • Peachy tint blurs dark circles
  • Has a creamy consistency that absorbs easily

Price:

$56

Launch date:

3/26

I can’t think of a better product to highlight for this month’s theme. After all, the brightening formula features some of my favorite ingredients to awaken the eye area (caffeine, peptides, chamomile, and niacinamide), plus retinol alternatives reneseed and bakuchiol to soften fine lines and plump the delicate skin. 

It also has a peachy tint to immediately neutralize dark shadows, so my eyes appear bright and well-rested—even without a drop of concealer. — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor

ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick

:
view on ILIA | $48

Why we love it

  • Has healthy aging ingredients (such as peptides, ceramides, and kelp) to improve skin while wearing it
  • 42 shades

Price:

$48

Launch date:

3/5

This month's theme is "awaken," which is a feeling I'm desperately in search of. I am practically crawling across this winter's finish line—and bright, optimistic spring days couldn't come fast enough. I'm ready to feel the thrill of warmer, sunnier, happier days.

But in the meantime, I'm faking it. To do so, this ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick has really come in handy. I've been using it to cover up the purple half circles under my eyes and add some dimension back into my otherwise sallow, tired face.

The formula is creamy, buildable, demi-matte, and melts in with the warmth of your fingertips. I normally use a tinted serum to smooth out my complexion, but I've needed something a bit more heavy duty that's still not cakey. This stick is exactly that. I'm very impressed with how well it moves with the skin, something I don't normally associate with matte foundations or concealers. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director

Briogeo Rice Shampoo Concentrate

:
view on Briogeo | $42

Why we love it

  • Concentrated, waterless formula will last a while (a little goes a very long way)
  • Strengthens hair as it cleanses
  • Amazing for damaged hair in need of a refresh

Price:

$42

Launch date:

3/26

Briogeo welcomes their newest addition to the beloved Don't Despair, Repair! collection, and this may just be my favorite from the range. Plenty of shampoos come infused with healthy, hair-strengthening nutrients to fortify strands as they cleanse, but this water-activated formula is truly supercharged—three times more concentrated, to be exact. 

As someone who only washes her hair twice a week, every shampoo should feel like a treat (a tip I received from a beloved Clean Beauty School guest). This Briogeo number totally ticks that box: After just one use, it practically sprung my dull, winter-stressed hair back to life. — Schneider

Lancer Skincare Gravity Defying Moisturizer

:
view on Lancer Skincare | $140

Why we love it

  • Visibly reduces fine lines
  • Nourishes the skin barrier
  • Peptide-rich formula

Price:

$140

Launch date:

3/7

This luxe cream comes with a star-studded ingredient list. With red algae born out of biotech innovation, plumping hyaluronic acid, a host of firming peptides, and smoothing shea butter, it's a multi-faceted winner. It's pricey, yes, but packs a punch to support dry and aging skin, sans harsh actives. — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor

Renée Rouleau Rest Day Masque

:
view on Renée Rouleau | $59

Why we love it

  • Visibly restores moisture barrier in just one use
  • Can wash off after 15 minutes or use as a sleeping mask overnight
  • Fragrance-free and super gentle

Price:

$58.50

Launch date:

3/12

You might not think something called a “Rest Day Masque” fits the “awakening” theme, but trust, this creamy confection is just what my skin needs for a quick pick-me-up. It’s the perfect hero product to soothe your skin after a bout of over-exfoliation (been there!), using jojoba oil, shea butter, and fatty acids to simply coddle the skin barrier. 

I recently slathered it on after returning from a long, cross-country flight, and my skin looked immediately brighter post-rinse (because remember: Hydrated, happy skin cells reflect more light). — Schneider 

COOLA Clear Skin Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30

:
view on COOLA | $48

Why we love it

  • Can use it in place of daytime moisturizer or over regular face lotion (your choice!)
  • Contains over 70% certified organic ingredients
  • Has a soft matte finish (no shine)

Price:

$48

Launch date:

3/11

Sunscreen is nonnegotiable year-round, but it doesn’t hurt to have a friendly reminder (or a standout new product!) once spring awakens. If you have yet to find a sunscreen that doesn’t make you look oil-slicked, COOLA has you covered. 

This lightweight, oil-free SPF 30 contains niacinamide and centella asiatica to balance sebum production and soothe inflammation, making it perfect for folks who prefer SPF without any hint of shine. Zinc oxide is also great for easily reactive skin, as it’s noncomedogenic and has skin-calming properties. — Schneider

Saie Slip Tint Concealer

:
view on Saie | $28

Why we love it

  • High-performance
  • Clinically tested (making it a makeup-skin care hybrid)
  • 25 shades

Price:

$28

Launch date:

3/19

The clean beauty space needed a long wear, high-performance concealer, and Saie delivered. Going beyond my expectations, this skin-boosting formula keeps my under-eyes bright from sunrise to sunset without a need for setting powder. The fact that this concealer has clinical backing to improve the appearance of pores and crow's feet is just the cherry on top. — Frye

Youth To The People Superfood Skin Drip

:
view on Youth To The People | $44

Why we love it

  • Contains vitamin-rich ingredients reminiscent of a green smoothie: kale, dandelion root, cold-pressed broccoli seed oil, and postbiotics.
  • Lightweight serum that layers well under makeup

Price:

$44

Launch date:

3/12

Seriously, this product is an IV drip for your skin. It’s so immensely hydrating—infusing nourishing, antioxidant-rich ingredients up to 10 surface layers deep in the skin—that you’ll notice an immediate smoothing effect on your skin. Take it from me, the glow is real: I immediately let out an oooh after massaging the milky, lightweight serum into my complexion. — Schneider 

Violette_FR Bisou Blush in Mélanie

:
view on Violette_FR | $35

Why we love it

  • Detachable brush is great for blending
  • Marbled pigments add extra dimension
  • A fresh, gorgeous shade for spring

Price:

$35

Launch date:

3/6

Blush is my desert island beauty grab, mainly because of the way It instantly “awakens” my complexion. I can sacrifice a coat of mascara or brow gel during a mad dash from the house, but I will *never* not swipe on a bit of rosy pigment. 

Recently, I’ve been reaching for this peachy number from coveted French beauty brand Violette_FR. The marbled ​​peach, apricot, and petal pink hue deposit the prettiest natural flush, just subtle enough to add a kiss of warmth to my complexion. — Schneider

Danucera Master Mask

:
view on Rescue Spa | $115

Why we love it

  • Momentary and continued benefit
  • Great for aging skin
  • Impressive consumer trial

Price:

$115

Launch date:

3/4

Crafted by celebrity esthetician (and previous Clean Beauty School guest) Danuta Mieloch, this mask was designed to be an "antidote for lackluster skin," and I'd say it checks that box. After applying this mask and using it just three times in one week, my dry skin has seen a new age of glow. Consider my complexion awakened. — Frye

Manuka Health Eternal Renewal Face Cream MGO 800+

:
view on Manuka Health | $140

Why we love it

  • Contains highest quality Manuka honey sourced in New Zealand
  • Has a luxurious texture that feels like silk
  • Smells amazing (assuming you love honey!)

Price:

$140

Launch date:

3/6

You may know Manuka honey has skin-enhancing abilities, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. But what makes the liquid gold so special is actually its rich content of methylglyoxal (MGO), an organic compound with impressive antimicrobial properties.

These MGO compounds have also been shown to increase collagen cross-linking, promoting its structural growth in the skin. The higher the MGO content, the more potent the honey—and this face cream contains a whopping MGO 800+. 

Combined with royal jelly and bee venom (which also contains vitamins, acids, and enzymes to regenerate skin), the rich face cream is a wonder for hydration and cellular repair. I’ve been using it for more than a month and have definitely noticed my skin looking smoother and more even in tone. — Schneider

Meet The Experts

Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

