Talk Of The Team: 7 Products Our Beauty Editors Adored All September Long
September represents a new year of sorts. After a summer filled with impromptu getaways and a laissez faire spirit, it’s a good time to reflect on your goals as life once again falls into a routine. It turns out, it’s also a good time to refresh your skin care regimen.
Your skin care should absolutely shift with the seasons. You don’t have to commit to a full routine overhaul, but a few necessary tweaks (a product swap or two) will undoubtedly serve you well. Say, you might ditch your featherlight water cream for a denser confection once the weather turns crisper. Or you might introduce a light peel to address UV damage from those cumulative hours under the sun. (On that note, September is a great month to invest in a professional facial or non-invasive skin treatment.)
For those looking for the perfect adjustment, the mbg beauty team has you covered. These tried-and-tested launches below will rejuvenate your complexion, just in time for cooling temps.
mbg's September Talk Of The Team
Paula’s Choice 25% Vitamin C + Glutathione Clinical Serum
Why we love it
- Gentle yet effective
- Doesn’t irritate sensitive skin
- Great for dark spots
Price:$62
Launch date:9/6
A vitamin C serum is the ultimate end-of-summer treat. After a few months of lounging in the scorching sun, you might notice a few more stubborn dark spots taking up residence—I know I am. This lightweight Paula’s Choice number contains 25% potent yet stable vitamin C to even skin tone, plus famed antioxidant glutathione to soothe inflammation and strengthen your skin barrier.
I’m someone who can’t tolerate pure ascorbic acid (the most potent yet notoriously unstable form of vitamin C), so this serum is perfect for me to target discoloration and oxidative stress without causing irritation. —Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
Ourself HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum
Why we love it
- An innovative delivery system (called Proprietary Subtopical Delivery Technology™) means the active ingredients are better able to penetrate the skin & make it to where they need to go
- Contains an HA complex, several types of peptides, vitamin C, niacinamide, and botanical extracts
Price:$220
Launch date:9/19
September is my birthday month, and I'm going to pretend that Ourself made this eye serum just for me as a present. The biotech-backed brand makes hit-after-hit, and this eye cream is no exception. It addresses all the normal things you want an eye cream to (dark circles, dryness, fine lines), but it can also help lift the eye area with a special selection of peptides that recharges collagen and elastin production. It's also very gentle on the skin—I have very sensitive eyes, and this triggered no irritation. —Alexandra Engler, beauty director
The Ordinary Barrier Support Serum
Why we love it
- Simple yet effective formula
- Safe for sensitive & acne-prone skin
- Affordable
Price:$17
Launch date:9/15
The Ordinary is known for simplistic beauty products at a reasonable price, many of their cult-favorite products well under $15. However, the brand is stepping into a new front with this one. The Barrier Support Serum is packed with different skin hydrators, protectors, and soothers to ensure your barrier is taken care of.
The natural and gorgeous pink hue comes from the concentration of B12, but it never adds a tint to the skin. Since using this serum my complexion looks more dewy and recovers from redness (from sun exposure, exercise, etc.) noticeably faster. —Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
OneSkin OS-01 SHIELD
Why we love it
- Proprietary peptide found to reverse UV-induced aging
- Tinted version provides light coverage
- So hydrating it could be a moisturizer
Price:$56
Launch date:9/20
Protecting your skin against UV rays is important, but what if you could reverse sun damage and prevent it in one fell swoop? Enter this new 100% mineral sunscreen from OneSkin: It contains the brand’s hero peptide OS-01, which has been shown to reverse skin damage at the cellular level.
In addition to the proprietary peptide, the zinc oxide-based SPF has vitamin C, green tea, acai extract, and other antioxidant-rich botanicals to further combat free radicals and oxidative stress. I’ve tested the tinted and clear versions, and found both to be equally hydrating; in fact, I’ve been using it as my sole daytime moisturizer all summer. —Schneider
fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum
Why we love it
- Gently exfoliates without disrupting the skin barrier
- Works quickly
- Customers saw 23% smoother texture after 1 night
Price:$68
Launch date:9/4
This new fresh serum practically exudes this month’s theme. With glycolic acid and citric acid to stimulate cell turnover and resurface the skin; polyglutamic acid to plump the skin with hydration; and lotus and prickly pear extracts to ease fine lines and provide antioxidant protection, the serum is a godsend for anyone struggling with textural concerns (think wrinkles, dehydration, and dark spots). Slather it on overnight, and you’ll wake up looking refreshed, rejuvenated, and truly recharged. —Schneider
Sofie Pavitt Nice Ice Toner Pods
Why we love it
- Safe for sensitive skin
- Can be used post-procedure
- Provides a moment of pause for self care
Price:$68
Launch date:9/5
This product just feels like a treat. Every time I use it I see a huge difference in the tone and texture of my skin—plus, it feels amazing sensorially. This skin care-infused ice cube contains green tea extract, niacinamide, ashwagandha, glycerin, and so many other skin-soothers. Trust me, it's so much better than an ice cube—it doesn't make your skin as red, and it leaves your complexion nourished. Use a cotton round to move it around your face for a mess-free experience. —Frye
Isla Beauty Day Melt Cleansing Balm
Why we love it
- Fragrance-free
- Double cleanses in one step
- Exfoliates without stripping the skin
Price:$48
Launch date:9/19
I was personally very hyped to try this Isla Cleansing Balm, considering their Elixir essence has become a nonnegotiable in my morning routine. To be honest, I expected it to be a simple, hydrating oil-to-milk cleanser—which I love, don’t get me wrong! But I was pleasantly surprised to find a light gritty feeling as I massaged it into my skin. It contains cellulose microcrystals, which gently exfoliate and attract water into the dermis.
I find it’s perfect for heavier makeup days when a simple cleansing oil won’t cut it; the balm latches onto makeup and grime, buffing and renewing my skin until it literally shines. —Schneider