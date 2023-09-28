A vitamin C serum is the ultimate end-of-summer treat. After a few months of lounging in the scorching sun, you might notice a few more stubborn dark spots taking up residence—I know I am. This lightweight Paula’s Choice number contains 25% potent yet stable vitamin C to even skin tone, plus famed antioxidant glutathione to soothe inflammation and strengthen your skin barrier.

I’m someone who can’t tolerate pure ascorbic acid (the most potent yet notoriously unstable form of vitamin C), so this serum is perfect for me to target discoloration and oxidative stress without causing irritation. —Jamie Schneider, beauty editor