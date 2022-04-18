Spring is my favorite season. The trees and flowers start to bud, the temperatures climb, and the clouds start to dissipate. There’s a collective feeling of anticipation—are we, dare I ask, out of the woods of winter and into the sunshine months? It’s a time for shedding off heavy layers, relishing in the warmth, getting out, and being playful again. Give me a week of light jacket weather, and I feel practically reinvented.

It’s no wonder that the spring acts as a cultural cue for a reset. So many of us use the time to clean out our homes, rethink our habits, and revamp our routines. And as a beauty editor, I feel it's my duty to remind you that your skin likely deserves a refresh too. Which is why I’ve decided to deep dive into seasonal skin care transitions. Here, learn how to help your skin be its glowiest—just in time for a vibrant spring and summer.