Taking A GLP-1 After Menopause? Researchers Say To Watch This
When you start a GLP-1 after menopause, it's easy to focus on the scale. But weight loss can change more than body weight. It can also reduce lean tissue, including muscle.
And because menopause already brings changes that can make muscle harder to maintain, it's worth considering what happens when the two overlap.
A new narrative review looked at semaglutide and muscle health in postmenopausal women, focusing on strength and physical function during weight loss.
About the review
Researchers reviewed existing studies on semaglutide, postmenopausal women, body composition, muscle health, and sleep-disordered breathing. They wanted to understand what the available evidence says about preserving muscle while using semaglutide for weight loss.
The timing matters. Lower estrogen after menopause is linked to changes in body composition, including more abdominal fat and gradual muscle loss.
That makes maintaining strength an important part of healthy aging.
What happened to strength during semaglutide treatment
One study included in the review followed adults with obesity, most of them women, throughout semaglutide treatment. Researchers measured body composition and grip strength at the start, seven months, and 12 months.
Lean mass initially decreased, then leveled off.
Meanwhile, grip strength increased significantly at both follow-ups. The rate of sarcopenic obesity, which means having both low muscle mass and high body fat, also decreased.
Lean mass and muscle strength aren't interchangeable. A scan can show less lean mass without necessarily meaning someone has become weaker.
The evidence has limitations. The study wasn't conducted exclusively in postmenopausal women and didn't include a comparison group, so the results can't be applied to every woman taking semaglutide after menopause.
Why physical function deserves a closer look
The scale can't tell you whether you're getting weaker. Everyday abilities can offer another clue.
The review points to grip strength, walking speed, and the ability to rise from a chair as useful measures of physical function. These can provide a fuller picture of muscle health than body composition alone.
That becomes especially relevant after menopause, when preserving muscle supports everyday movement and physical independence as we age.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Creatine To Gain Muscle & Lose Fat
How to support muscle during weight loss
The review highlights two practical ways to support muscle and physical function:
- Prioritize protein: Aim for about 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight daily to support musculoskeletal health.
- Keep strength training in the mix: Resistance exercise, paired with adequate protein, can help maintain muscle and physical function during weight loss.
The takeaway
The number on the scale is only part of the story when you're losing weight after menopause.
Keeping strength and physical function in view, along with adequate protein and resistance training, can help support muscle as your body changes.