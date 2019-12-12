A California Beauty Lover's Makeup Essentials For A Sun-Kissed Glow
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
December 12, 2019
As the daughter of estheticians, lifestyle and wellness blogger Sylvie Esmundo grew up on a singular beauty philosophy: All you need is sunscreen. But that didn't stop her from falling in love with lip color as a form of self-expression, igniting an ongoing fascination with makeup to this day. Watch as Sylvie shares how her personal views on makeup have evolved over the years in this episode of our Live in Full Color series.