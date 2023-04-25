If we want a more sustainable beauty industry, it needs to be more sustainable for all. That’s why inclusivity is an important part of this broader conversation.

And one area that the industry’s been lacking is ensuring that clinical trials are representative of all skin tones. “I love to continue to see this shift towards more inclusivity, including the way that we look at clinical trials. So for clinical trials, you'll have the Fitzpatrick scale of one to six of skin tones, One will be your fairest, and six will be your deepest,” she explains. “When you looked at clinical trials, even up to three years ago, the default for the folks that structure these studies was that the deepest tones used to be three or four. That’s excluding up to half to the folks that actually exist in the world. You can’t answer the question of ‘Did it work for them?’—or more importantly, is it safe for people on that end of the spectrum.”

