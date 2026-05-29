The researchers analyzed 12 studies involving 497,336 participants, tracking them for a combined total of more than 3.4 million person-years. Every study in the analysis excluded people who already had depression at the start. That's an important detail: it means the researchers were tracking genuinely new cases of depression, not simply observing people who were already unwell. It also rules out the possibility that depression itself was causing people to be less active and therefore weaker, which is a common pitfall in this kind of research.