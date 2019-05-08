The Surprising New Movement That Could Stop Global Temperatures From Rising

A few things happened after our world governments came together to sign the Paris Agreement in late 2015: Some took the call to prevent catastrophic climate change seriously, and others—well, not so much.

Ultimately, the pact to keep global average temperatures from rising 2°C for the future health of our planet will take work from everyone. And though the climate science is simple—we have to reduce CO2 emissions to reduce the effects of global warming—making it happen is another story.

Crunching the numbers, a 2016 report published by Oil Change International revealed that unless we totally stop digging for more fossil fuels and start closing down existing fossil fuel operations, our efforts won't be enough to achieve the Paris climate goals. (Burning fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal for energy is by far the biggest driver of climate change.)

But according to new reports by leading environmental groups, fossil fuel projects are still being funded by big banks. And they may be using some of their customers' money to do it.