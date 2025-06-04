The Surprising Health Benefits Of Fidgeting & How To Use It To Your Advantage

On the flip side, a lot of our mental resources are used up when we try to inhibit our urge to move (this is even more true for neurodiverse people). "We actually have to devote mental bandwidth just to keeping ourselves still," Paul said, "whereas fidgeting is actually a very finely modulated way of adjusting our own arousal level. It might keep us awake during a boring meeting, or if we're kind of playing with some kind of object on our desk, that might sort of put us in a more creative frame of mind. I would love to see us give ourselves more permission to fidget, to doodle, to gesture, and not feel like those things are somehow anti-intellectual. They're actually enhancing our thinking."