This might explain why kids start becoming pickier (i.e., experiencing an "appetite slump2 ") at around 2 years old. As parenting expert Emily Oster, Ph.D., explained during an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, "At some point early on in toddlerhood...kids get less hungry. That's fine. They don't need as many calories, [so] they aren't eating quite as much as they did before."