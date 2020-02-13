Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism

The inflammation that can result from a stroke often impedes recovery for survivors, and can go on to cause other complications. So with that in mind, researchers analyzed data from 49 stroke survivors.

They based the findings on three markers of inflammation, as well as the Life Orientation's Test standards for optimism levels. The more optimistic survivors were, the lower their stroke severity and inflammatory markers. And not only that, but after three months, survivors had less physical disability when compared to survivors who weren't as optimistic.

First author of the study, Yun-Ju Lai, Ph.D., M.S., R.N. says, "Our results suggest that optimistic people have a better disease outcome, thus boosting morale may be an ideal way to improve mental health and recovery after a stroke."