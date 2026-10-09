Can A Statin Reduce Your Risk Of Glaucoma? A Study Of 200K People Says Yes
If you take a statin to keep your cholesterol in check, there may be a bonus benefit you haven't heard about. New research suggests these heart-protective drugs might also help guard your eyes, specifically when it comes to glaucoma. Keep reading to see what the study found.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health records from over 200,000 patients to see whether statin use was linked to a lower risk of open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is a condition where pressure inside the eye gradually damages the optic nerve, often with no symptoms until vision loss has already begun. It's one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide.
The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology1, compared people who took statins to those who didn't. They tracked who went on to develop glaucoma, and who needed more aggressive treatment for it.
The numbers behind the headline
Over five years, statin users had a 15% lower risk of developing open-angle glaucoma compared to non-users. The pattern also extended beyond prevention: statin users were 36% less likely to need glaucoma surgery, 55% less likely to need a minimally invasive glaucoma procedure, and 60% less likely to need laser treatment to manage eye pressure. They also filled fewer prescriptions for glaucoma eye drops.
The protective association was most consistent for atorvastatin and rosuvastatin, two of the most commonly prescribed statins. Simvastatin and pravastatin showed more mixed results, which hints that this effect, if real, may not be a simple "class effect" of all statins, but something more specific to how certain ones work in the body.
Why this might be happening
Researchers aren't sure exactly why statins might lower glaucoma risk, but they have a few theories. Statins are well known for lowering cholesterol, and high cholesterol has separately been linked to a higher risk of glaucoma. Statins may also improve blood flow to the optic nerve or calm inflammation in the eye, both of which could play a role in protecting it over time.
The study wasn't designed to show how statins might protect the eyes, only whether a connection existed, so it's important to remember that these are theories, not proven mechanisms. This research is also observational, meaning it can show an association between statins and lower glaucoma risk, but it can't prove that statins are the direct cause. The researchers also weren't able to fully account for eye pressure itself, which is one of the biggest known risk factors for glaucoma and could be influencing the results in ways the data doesn't capture.
Why you shouldn't take this as the final word
This isn't the first time researchers have looked at statins and glaucoma risk, and the results across studies haven't always agreed.
An analysis of the Nurses' Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-up Study2, which included over 136K participants, also found a 15% lower risk of open-angle glaucoma among statin users, with that number rising to 21% for people who'd used statins for 5 or more years. A separate study of healthcare claims data 3of over 25K patients found a 21% reduced risk among people who used statins continuously for at least 2 years.
But not every study agrees. A UK Biobank analysis4 of over 118K participants found no protective link between statins and glaucoma once researchers adjusted for other health factors, and a study using Taiwan's national health insurance database5 actually found a slightly higher risk of elevated eye pressure and glaucoma among statin users.
The takeaway
This research adds to a growing body of evidence showing that our eyes don't exist in isolation from the rest of our bodies. Heart health, inflammation, and blood flow all show up in surprising places, including your vision. Managing cardiovascular health through diet, movement, and medication when needed may ripple out into benefits researchers are still mapping.
If you're already taking a statin, this news is interesting, but not a reason to change anything about how you take your medication. If you're not on a statin, this finding alone isn't a reason to start one. Statins come with their own risks and side effects, and the decision to take one should be based on your cardiovascular health, not a still-developing theory about eye health.
What it is worth doing is bringing this up at your next eye exam, especially if you're already on a statin or have a family history of glaucoma. In the meantime, the basics for eye health still hold true. Don't skip your annual eye exam, know your family history of glaucoma, and manage the risk factors within your control, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.