The study wasn't designed to show how statins might protect the eyes, only whether a connection existed, so it's important to remember that these are theories, not proven mechanisms. This research is also observational, meaning it can show an association between statins and lower glaucoma risk, but it can't prove that statins are the direct cause. The researchers also weren't able to fully account for eye pressure itself, which is one of the biggest known risk factors for glaucoma and could be influencing the results in ways the data doesn't capture.