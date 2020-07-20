In their study, which followed nearly 1,800 participants over 10 years, they found that having a consistent strong sense of smell was associated with less risk of dementia onset. The study also considered the relationship between the efficacy of other senses (like hearing and vision) and dementia, but concluded that the association with smell was the strongest.

While all participants were dementia-free at the start of the study, by the end about 18% (328 people) had developed dementia. Of that group, only 83 still had a "good" sense of smell, versus 141 who had a poor sense of smell.

Scents like roses and lemons were used to assess the participants sense of smell. Even a seemingly insignificant 10% decline in olfaction increased risk of dementia by 19%.

Though the study detected a relationship between these factors, it did not conclude how they are connected. What researchers do know, however, is that the link may have to do with the specific areas of the brain that deteriorate with dementia.

"The olfactory bulb, which is critical for smell, is affected fairly early on in the course of the disease," explains Willa Brenowitz, Ph.D., the first author of the study. "It's thought that smell may be a preclinical indicator of dementia, while hearing and vision may have more of a role in promoting dementia."