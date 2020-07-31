Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that often leads to dementia. While the disorder most commonly affects people in their 60s or older, new research found three risk factors, which may be detected in teenage years or early 20s.

The research was reported at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2020, and found heart health, body mass index (BMI), and quality of education may impact a person’s brain health and help detect dementia early on. They also found Black people are disproportionately affected by these factors and therefore twice as likely to develop dementia as white people.

"Research like this is important in addressing health inequities and providing resources that could make a positive impact on a person's life," says Maria Carrillo, Ph.D., chief science officer for the Alzheimer's Association. Here’s how researchers determined each measurable factor: