This Activity May Relieve Menopause & Menstrual Symptoms, Study Finds
The most effective remedies for menstrual relief that I've encountered have been graciously shared with me by other women themselves. In this realm, there's a special significance to firsthand experiences and word-of-mouth wisdom.
Today, I'm here to share a survey's findings, pooling insights from over 1,000 women.
This research-backed recommendation aims to help ease hot flashes, brain fog, and other symptoms commonly associated with both menstrual and menopausal experiences. Who knows? This may become your holy grail activity too.
Cold water swimming may reduce menstrual and menopause symptoms
The recommendation: Find some cold water and swim in it. It sounds simple, but the benefits are multifaceted.
This recent survey study was published in the journal Post Reproductive Health and found that cold water swimming reduced a host of menstrual and menopause symptoms1.
Out of the 1,114 women surveyed who regularly swim in cold water, the majority of them actually sought out cold water swimming specifically to support their symptoms, not just as a form of exercise.
For those in the menstrual sector of the survey, the most relief found was related to psychological symptoms. For example, 46.7% of women reported less anxiety, 37.7% fewer mood swings, and 37.6% an improvement in irritability.
Interestingly, women experiencing perimenopause symptoms found relief in an even wider array of symptoms, including:
- Brain fog
- Anxiety
- Lack of focus
- Night sweats
- Trouble sleeping
- Reduced confidence
- Low sex drive
- And so much more
Most notably, 31.1% of perimenopausal women reported a significant improvement in low mood, 30.3% relief from hot flushes, 31.1% better overall mood, and, similar to those reporting menstrual symptoms, a 46.9% reduction in anxiety and 34.5% fewer mood swings.
The survey revealed that women who swam every day for 15-20 minutes or more had the greatest reduction in symptoms (especially hot flushes) compared to those who swam once a week or swam for less than five minutes a day. That said, any amount of cold water swimming was said to help, so it's not an all-or-nothing scenario.
Do cold showers count?
Why it works for some women
The researchers asked participants why they believe cold water swimming helps to relieve their symptoms, and they responded as follows:
As you can see in the chart, women experiencing perimenopause believe the symptom relief comes from the physical and mental benefits of the cold water itself but also credit the time in nature and community aspects to swimming. The results were similar for those experiencing menstrual symptom relief.
When it comes to cold water's benefits for mental health, there's existing research to back up these findings. For example, one 2023 study published in the journal Biology suggests that short-term, whole-body cold immersion may have integrative effects on brain function2. In those who participated, the aftereffects of a cold bath included feeling more alert, attentive, proud, and inspired while feeling less distressed and nervous—findings that align with the study we're exploring today.
We already know that cultivating a community3 and spending time in nature3 can reduce your risk for anxiety, depression, and stress-related mental health symptoms, so there lies another research-backed reason this activity can help overall mood, beyond cold water immersion itself.
The research team also included a few anonymous quotes from their respondents, all of which illustrate the significant mental health benefits of cold water swimming—both instant and long-lasting.
One of the 56-year-old respondents said, "It's helped my anxiety and loss of confidence greatly. Helps me feel strong and capable when the world seems to imply I'm 'past it.'"
It’s helped my anxiety and loss of confidence greatly. Helps me feel strong and capable when the world seems to imply I’m 'past it.'
Another, also age 56 said, "I have found that cold water is an immediate stress/anxiety reliever. It is my 'go-to' activity to reset myself…a cold water dip will immediately reset my anxiety levels and is rejuvenating. The colder the water, the more satisfying it is!''"
The message here is clear: Cold water swimming can be tremendously beneficial for relieving menstrual and menopause symptoms while generally supporting mental health for many people. From cryotherapy to exercise to community building and time in nature, there are endless reasons to give cold water swimming a go.
Hopefully, with continued research (especially into menopause and menstrual symptoms), we'll add even more activities and holistic coping methods to the list.
The takeaway
A recent survey study suggests that cold water swimming can help to relieve physical and mental menstrual and menopause symptoms. There are a handful of reasons this activity is beneficial for the mind and body, so it's worth trying if you have access to a pool or body of water. Here, more ways to ease menopause symptoms through mindful movement.
