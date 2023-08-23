When you consider what actually makes for a satisfying relationship, one thing that probably comes to mind is your partner's ability to help you feel better on a rough day, and vice versa. Surely, the right partner would help—not hinder—your emotional regulation.

And according to recent research published in the journal Current Psychology1 , this is not only true, but there are three things in particular that are best for helping regulate a partner's emotions, which in turn boost relationship satisfaction. Here's what to know.