Everyone is affected by aging, but until now, there has been little research on where we first show signs of aging. The ageotypes help identify within the body where aging is most active. The four main types are metabolic, immune, hepatic (liver), and nephrotic (kidney).

The research on ageotypes is still new, so tests for your ageotype do not exist. In the study, researchers took blood and stool samples at least five times over the course of two years and analyzed molecular changes over time. While replicating those studies at home is not possible, regular health tests might point toward your type.

If you're at risk of kidney or liver disease, you might be hepatic or nephrotic. If you have a history of high blood sugar or diabetes, you could be a metabolic ager.

“People with an immune ageotype, on the other hand, might generate higher levels of inflammatory markers or be more prone to immune-related diseases as they age,” said study author Michael Snyder, PhD.

This is where ageotypes differ from personality tests: one person is not limited to one ageotype. In fact, some people might have all four. More importantly, your ageotype is not forever. The study shows intervening early enough can reduce negative health risks and diseases.

"The ageotype is more than a label,” Snyder said. “It can help individuals zero in on health-risk factors and find the areas in which they're most likely to encounter problems down the line.”