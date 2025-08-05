Struggling To Concentrate? Try This Neuroscientist-Approved Tip
When that mid-afternoon slump hits, many of us instinctively reach for our phones, thinking a quick scroll will recharge our brains. But according to renowned neuroscientist Marc Berman, Ph.D., this habit may be doing more harm than good.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Berman, founder of the Environmental Neuroscience Lab at the University of Chicago and author of the forthcoming book Nature and the Mind, shared research showing that a short walk in nature can boost cognitive performance by an impressive 20%.
In other words, trading screen time for green time might be the most powerful mental refresh you’re not using.
Nature’s impact on the brain
Ever find it hard to concentrate after a long stretch of work or school? Berman explains that this is due to something called “directed attention fatigue,” a state where our ability to focus gets worn out from overuse.
To study nature’s restorative power, Berman and his team ran a clever experiment: After completing a taxing memory test, participants took one of two walks, through a leafy park or along a city street. When they returned and repeated the test, the nature walkers showed a remarkable 20% improvement in performance.
What’s more, you don’t even have to enjoy the walk to reap the rewards. “The people who walked in January, who were freezing and said they hated it, still got the cognitive boost,” Berman notes.
That’s because the benefits of walking in nature go beyond mood. The act of moving through a natural environment helps the brain reset, restore, and refocus.
What’s the magic ingredient? Something scientists call “soft fascination.” Natural elements, like the sound of birdsong, the rustle of leaves, or the shimmer of light on water, gently capture your attention in a way that gives your overworked brain a break. This low-effort engagement allows your cognitive system to recover, so you return to your task sharper and more focused.
The best time to get outside
The most effective time to take a nature break isn't random; it's when your focus has already started to fade. "If you’re finding it hard for you to focus, that's a good time to close the laptop, close the book, and go for a walk in nature," advises Berman.
When we're mentally fatigued, many of us default to scrolling social media or texting, thinking these activities will somehow restore our energy. But Berman cautions that these are mentally depleting, not restorative. Instead, let mental fatigue be your cue to step away and step outside.
How to make nature breaks work for you
You don’t need hours in the woods to reap the benefits. Here’s how to get started:
- Get your 20-minute dose: Aim for about 20 minutes of nature exposure per day (or two hours per week). Even brief walks can significantly improve focus and memory.
- Go out in any weather: Rain, snow, or gloom? Doesn’t matter. Cognitive benefits occur regardless of weather, so grab a jacket and go.
- Bring nature indoors: Can’t get outside? Looking at natural scenes or greenery for 10 minutes can still offer measurable mental perks.
- Stay present: To amplify the effect, avoid multitasking or scrolling during your walk. Mindful awareness can boost the benefits even more.
- Live in a city? Parks, tree-lined streets, community gardens, and even small patches of greenery all count—any amount of nature makes a difference.
The takeaway
Next time your mind starts to fog and your hand reaches for your phone, try something different: Go for a walk outside. Nature isn’t just a mood booster; it’s a proven strategy to restore attention, enhance memory, and sharpen cognition.