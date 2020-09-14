Stressed-Out Skin? How To Identify Irritants & Find A Soothing Skin Care Routine

There's a real possibility that the source of your flare-up comes from the inside rather than external factors. Take inventory of your stress level and what you've been putting into your body. Have you been eating dairy when you typically don't? Have you had a particularly intense week at work? Have the quarantine cocktails shown up on your face?

Samer Jaber, M.D., explains, "It's important to watch out for your diet; its effect on the skin has been studied, and we know that what you consume can definitely affect the skin. Acne can be triggered by a diet with a high glycemic index (a diet high in sugar, white bread, white rice, and simple carbohydrates). We also know that in some patients, dairy—particularly skim milk—can worsen acne. Alcohol, hot foods, and spicy foods can trigger rosacea flares. In psoriasis patients, obesity and alcohol may cause psoriasis to flare."

Consider the above, and try changing up your habits for a few weeks and prioritize what makes you feel at ease, whether that's morning yoga, lunch outside (hold the dairy), or a tech-free evening once your workday wraps up. Instead of getting wrapped up in finding a solution to the "problem" (your stressed/sensitive skin), embrace the positive, everyday actions that make you FEEL good, no matter what your skin looks like that day. The worst thing you can do is obsess and over-treat, especially if the problem comes from within. Seize the opportunity to make skin care a form of self-care, take the rush out of your routine, and take a minute to slow down. Be patient with yourself and your skin.