Why This Longevity Expert Wants You To Eat "Stressed-Out" Foods

According to Sinclair, the more stressed out the food is, the brighter colors it will have. Those pigments, he continues, are evidence of defensive phytochemicals: "Those colors are actually an indicator of other molecules that plants produce to try and survive when they're stressed," he explains. "We call these xenohormetic molecules. Xeno just means 'between species,' and hormetic means 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'" Essentially, those xenohormetic molecules make the plants more resilient (thus, increasing their longevity); when we consume those stressed-out plants, we're ingesting those healthy, resilient molecules as well. "It boosts these molecules that give our body that extra boost for longevity," Sinclair notes.