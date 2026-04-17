Stevia May Have Anti-Inflammatory Benefits Beyond Being A Zero-Calorie Sweetener
Most people know stevia as a natural, zero-calorie sweetener (that doesn't produce an insulin response). But it is often just thought of as a blood-sugar friendly sugar alternative.
But a new review study suggests that stevia may have anti-inflammatory properties1 that go beyond their role as a sweetener. And while the research is still in its early stages, it's a solid step to better understanding the biological activity of this ingredient.
About the study
Researchers conducted a review of 53 in vivo studies (primarily animal models) examining the anti-inflammatory effects of Stevia rebaudiana and its key bioactive compounds (stevioside and rebaudioside A).
These are the two main steviol glycosides responsible for stevia's signature sweetness. Instead, researchers wanted to see if these compounds have other functional health benefits.
It's important to note that this is preclinical research. These studies were conducted in animal models, not humans. But the consistency of findings across 53 studies is worth paying attention to.
What the researchers found
Across the reviewed studies, stevia-derived compounds demonstrated several anti-inflammatory effects:
- Reduced NF-κB signaling: NF-κB is a key protein complex that controls inflammation in the body. When it's overactive, it can drive inflammation. The reviewed studies found that stevioside and rebaudioside A helped dial down this inflammatory pathway.
- Lower oxidative stress: Oxidative stress occurs when there's an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in your body. It's linked to inflammation and cellular damage. Stevia compounds appeared to help reduce these markers.
- Decreased cell damage: Several studies noted that stevia's bioactive compounds helped protect cells from inflammatory damage.
- Reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines: Cytokines are signaling molecules that can ramp up inflammation. The research showed stevia compounds helped lower levels of these pro-inflammatory messengers.
So far, there have been few human clinical trials have directly tested stevia or its glycosides on inflammation markers. One small 2025 clinical trail2 did find that stevioside supplementation improved several inflammatory and kidney-related markers in patients with early-stage chronic kidney disease. However, most human studies involving stevia have focused on its safety as a sweetener and its effects on blood sugar regulation, not inflammatory outcomes.
That means the doses used in experimental models are often much higher than what people would typically consume in food or beverages, making it difficult to translate these results directly to everyday dietary intake.
Safety & intake considerations
Stevia is already widely used as a sugar alternative for people looking to reduce added sugar without impacting sweetness or blood sugar levels. It's considered safe within established intake guidelines (up to 4 milligrams per kilogram of bodyweight a day).
In reality, most people consume far less than this amount in a typical day, even when consuming multiple products that contain stevia (because not very much is needed to make something sweet). And leaning on products that are stevia-sweetened can support your overall health goals.
The takeaway
If you're already using stevia, the current evidence supports its role as a safe sugar alternative. Its broader health effects in humans are still being studied. This review shows potential promise for its impact on inflammatory pathways.