Advertisement
This Spicy Tuna Bowl Makes A Quick, High-Protein Dinner From Pantry Ingredients
This bowl is basically deconstructed tuna sushi, and it’s for days when I crave sushi but don’t have fresh tuna on hand. I make this canned tuna version for lunch a lot during the week. And when I’m looking for something a little lighter, I substitute romaine lettuce for the rice.
Other options: If you have leftover brown or white rice, use that instead of sushi rice and just drizzle the reheated rice with a little seasoned rice vinegar. Or you can do a crispy rice situation: Drizzle a little neutral oil in a large skillet, mash the rice down, and fry until golden and crispy.
Spicy Tuna Bowls
Serves 2 (with leftovers)
Ingredients
Spicy tuna
- 2 (5-ounce/142 g) cans water-packed wild-caught chunk light tuna, drained
- ¼ cup (55 g) plus 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, Hellmann’s or Kewpie (Japanese mayonnaise)
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon tamari or soy sauce, plus more for serving
For assembly
- ½ cup (80 g) frozen shelled edamame
- 2 cups (367 g) cooked sushi rice orother cooked grain
- ½ medium English cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (about 1 cup/133 g)
- 1 medium carrot, shredded or cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) matchsticks (about ½ cup/110 g)
- Nori snack sheets (optional)
- Black or toasted white sesame seeds
- Sliced scallions
Protein Check
Directions
Make the spicy tuna: Combine the tuna, mayonnaise,Sriracha, sesame oil, and tamari in a medium bowl and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to make the bowls.
Assemble the bowls: Place the frozen edamame in a small bowl of hot water.Let them thaw for several minutes and then drain.Add some sushi rice to each of two bowls. Top with some of the spicy tuna mixture along with the edamame, cucumber, and carrot. Serve garnished with nori (if using), sesame seeds, and scallions
Sushi rice
Makes about 3 cups (550 g)
Ingredients
- 1 cup (200 g) sushi or short-grain rice, rinsed untilwater runs clear
- ¼cup (60 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons pure cane sugar or granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
Method
Bring 1½ cups (360 ml) water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat (for firmer rice, use 1 ¼ cups/300 ml water). Stir in the rice. Partially cover the saucepan (to allow some steam to escape) or use a vented lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the rice until all of the water is absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it rest, covered, for 5 minutes.
Uncover and lightly fluff the rice with a fork, then transfer to a large bowl. Mix the unseasoned rice vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small bowl until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Once dissolved, drizzle the mixture evenly over the rice and give the rice a stir. Allow time for the rice to cool and then
Excerpted from Supper With Love by Michelle Braxton. Copyright © 2024 Michelle Braxton. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD