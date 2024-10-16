Bring 1½ cups (360 ml) water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat (for firmer rice, use 1 ¼ cups/300 ml water). Stir in the rice. Partially cover the saucepan (to allow some steam to escape) or use a vented lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the rice until all of the water is absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it rest, covered, for 5 minutes.