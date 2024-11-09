Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I Tried Solawave's Bye Acne Kit & I'm Floored By My Overnight Results (+ It's Buy One, Get One Free!)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 09, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of writer using the LED bye acne device on her skin on peach background
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
November 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Whether it’s from stress, hormonal fluctuations, or constantly testing different skin care products, lately, I’ve been experiencing far more breakouts than I’m used to.

Thankfully, last week, I had the chance to test out Solawave’s latest launch: the Bye Acne Kit. The duo includes the brand’s new Microdart Patches and its bestselling breakout-zapping LED device.

I’m always wary of skin care products that make lofty promises—but this kit left me impressed. Keep reading for my full review, and don’t miss your chance to snag two Bye Acne kits for the price of one in Solawave’s best sale of the year.

Solawave Bye Acne Kit

solawave bye acne kit

Editor's tip:

I recommend splitting the purchase with a skin care-loving friend or saving the second kit for a gift. which is exactly what I did with the brand’s red light wand (also currently BOGO free!).

What’s in the Bye Acne Kit

The Bye Acne LED device

I’ve been a Solawave groupie for years now, but this is my first time trying the Bye Acne device. Partially because I don't regularly struggle with breakouts but mainly because it’s *always* sold out.

The FDA-cleared device uses red and blue light technology to target mild-to-moderate acne and inflammation. It's tiny and easy to use, and the treatment only takes three minutes per spot.

Blue light has been shown to help fight acne-causing bacteria and reduce sebum production1 (to prevent future breakouts), while red light is a hero for reducing inflammation2 and redness and promoting a more even skin tone and brighter complexion.

In fact, one study evaluating the use of low-level blue light and red light together showed the therapies to be well tolerated and effective at reducing the number of acne lesions3.

I love that the Bye Acne device is tiny, lightweight, and completely pain-free, with no downtime whatsoever.

photo of the bye acne device in the writer's hand
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The Microdart Patches

Solawave’s latest launch, the Microdart Patches use hydrocolloid to absorb excess sebum impurities and niacinamide to reduce excess pore-clogging oil.

The patches also contain gotu kola, madecassoside, and green tea, which simultaneously work to calm and soothe inflamed, breakout-prone skin.

The brand recommends using the patches after the light therapy. You’ll simply place them over your breakouts, press and hold for 20 seconds, and leave them on for four hours or overnight to work their magic.

Bonus: Because the patches are clear, they're barely detectable when on your skin!

photo of the bye acne device in the writer's hand with the microdart patches
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

My experience testing the Bye Acne Kit

A stickler for the rules (and determined to see results), I used the kit exactly how the brand suggested. Before bed, I simply placed the Bye Acne device over my breakout areas for three minutes each and then applied the Microdart Patches.

As with all light therapy and skin care treatments, the best results come with consistent use—but I was shocked to see my results after just one treatment.

After weeks of waking up with red, inflamed breakouts on my chin and nose and between my eyebrows, I woke up to calmer, healthier-looking skin. My redness was visibly reduced and a breakout I felt forming the day before had completely disappeared.

photo of writer using the LED bye acne device on her skin
Image by mbg creative

The takeaway

Skin care is about so much more than just topical treatments, but I love that the Bye Acne Kit helps treat and prevent—and I personally am ecstatic to have this toolkit for when the breakouts do come out to play.

Don’t forget: Right now you can buy two Bye Acne Kits for the price of one in the brand’s BOGO sale. Just don’t waffle over it for too long, because I predict an early sellout.

Solawave Bye Acne Kit

solawave bye acne kit

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons
Beauty

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons

Jamie Schneider

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause
Beauty

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons
Beauty

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons

Jamie Schneider

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause
Beauty

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons
Beauty

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons

Jamie Schneider

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause
Beauty

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons
Beauty

3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin, From Derms & Plastic Surgeons

Jamie Schneider

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause
Beauty

Dealing With Uneven Skin Tone? Consider This A Possible Root Cause

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.