“A lot of tastes are formed in childhood,” Oster says. Meaning: You typically like the food you grew up with. “Kids who grew up in a place where there's a lot of rice, they learned to like rice; kids who grew up in a place with a lot of wheat, they learned to like wheat. That's something we see very consistently,” she explains.

So let’s say you ate a certain meal with your family every Sunday—a weekly ritual of sorts. Growing up, you may associate that food with the positive memory of gathering with your family; so whenever you eat that food as an adult, your brain floods with those same feel-good emotions and you may savor the food even more.

That said, if you want your kid to eat a certain way or have a favorite healthy food, “you have a lot of opportunities to scaffold that when they are young.” If your child sees you enjoying a specific food, chances are they’ll start to enjoy it, too (and who knows—maybe it will become their go-to later in life). “Think about what diet you're trying to communicate and then communicate that by serving that set of food and whatever eating environment your kids are in,” Oster adds.