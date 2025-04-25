Advertisement
Convinced You Can’t Find The G-Spot? Please Try This Before You Throw In The Towel
I’ve tested many vibrators (a fun byproduct of my job), and more often than not, I’m promised an intense orgasm in a couple of minutes or less. But what about those of us who want to savor the pleasure?
Don’t get me wrong; I love a toy I can rely on for quick external stimulation—but when it comes to attempting to achieve the elusive G-spot orgasm, slowing down is part of the journey.
Enter the Smile Makers Romantic. Specifically designed for long, sensual sessions, this sleek toy is praised by women of all ages who say it helped them find their G-spot after years of failed attempts (it's me, hi).
What’s great about The Romantic
The design
The best thing about this sleek vibrator is that it was specifically designed to help you find your G-spot. The brand used research on the anatomy of the vagina to engineer the product.
I think that should be a no-brainer, but given my lack of success with other G-spot vibrators, I have to assume it is not the norm.
The Romantic has a particularly long design (6.8 inches) with softly ridged sides to help stimulate all your pleasure points at once.
A curved head is what helps the device reach just the right position for G-spot stimulation. The head even has its very own motor, which truly brings your experience to a new level.
The materials
Quality is very important when it comes to choosing a vibrator to use inside your body. I love knowing that the Romantic is made from FDA-approved, body-safe silicone.
The material feels so soft against your skin, and it’s incredibly comfortable to hold.
The ease of use
To win my recommendation (and continued use), a vibrator needs to be straightforward. The Romantic hits the nail on the head (pun intended).
You’ll first want to apply a generous amount of lube, and then simply insert the Romantic with its head facing forward.
From there, the real journey begins! I recommend taking it slow and exploring multiple settings (more on those below). With the Romantic, pleasure is a long game.
The versatility
Yes, it was made for G-spot orgasms, but the Romantic does so much more than that.
Again, this toy is for long, sensual, exploratory sessions—and its biggest draw is that you can use the device for both internal and external stimulation.
The Romantic has five speeds and four pulsation modes, so you can play around and find the combination that is just right for you.
The versatility is likely what makes this toy so well-loved by both beginners and those with more experience.
It’s great for foreplay
One echoing theme in the reviews? Foreplay. So many women say when they use the Romantic during foreplay, sex is so much more pleasurable.
The pleasure
In case I haven’t painted a clear enough picture of just how pleasureful the Romantic is, allow me to really bring it home—with the help of a few fellow G-spot vibrator converts.
This sleek-yet-powerful toy has some of the most enticing reviews I’ve ever read. Here’s what a few have to say:
- “My main pleasure comes from clitoral stimulation so I was very surprised when I first used this. Offering deep penetration this found pleasure spots that I was unaware I could find alone.”
- “Whatever I was expecting, The Romantic brought tenfold. This was a toy I was missing in my life.”
- “This is a great toy for long and sensual sessions. I really enjoyed it. I would also recommend it for post-menopausal women who want to stay in good sexual shape.”
- “This is a g-spot dream come true.”
- “[The Romantic] helped me get around the mental blocks that make me give up on orgasm.”
Aside from feeling amazing, orgasms come with so many benefits to your health and well-being. Regular pleasure has been linked to shorter menstrual cycles, better skin, improved pelvic floor circulation, among other benefits.
A few more perks of The Romantic:
- Despite this being one of the most powerful vibrators I’ve ever tried (high praise!), it’s incredibly quiet.
- The battery lasts longer than you’ll need (2.5 hours on a full charge).
- Travel mode! This clutch setting ensures that your Romantic won’t accidentally make a fuss while you’re traveling.
The takeaway
Whether you’re striving for that elusive G-spot orgasm, completely new to the world of sex toys, or just looking for a way to kick things up a notch, I strongly recommend giving the Romantic a try. Just remember: Slow and steady wins this race.