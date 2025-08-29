The Sleep Pattern That May Indicate Early Alzheimer’s Risk
Sleep trackers have made it easier than ever to peek into the hidden architecture of our nights — from light sleep to deep sleep to those vivid dream-filled moments of REM. But according to new research, how quickly you enter REM may tell you more about your brain health than you think.
The impact of REM on brain health
REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is where most dreaming happens, and it’s also linked to memory, learning, and emotional processing. In this study, scientists found that taking longer than 193 minutes to reach your first REM cycle was associated with brain changes tied to Alzheimer’s disease.
What the study found
Researchers examined 128 adults using overnight sleep studies, brain imaging, and blood tests. They discovered:
- Longer REM latency = higher levels of amyloid beta and phosphorylated tau, proteins associated with Alzheimer’s.
- Participants with delayed REM also had 39% lower levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a key protein for memory and neuron health.
Protecting your REM
While this research doesn’t prove causation, it points to REM latency as a potential early marker of brain changes. The good news? Lifestyle habits can support healthy REM cycles. Experts suggest limiting alcohol (especially before bed), keeping a consistent sleep schedule, managing stress, and creating a cool, dark sleep environment.
The takeaway
Dreaming isn’t just a quirky brain pastime; it may be a window into long-term cognitive health. By protecting your REM sleep, you could also be protecting your brain’s future.
