Fitting In Fitness: Simple Moves When You’re Short On Time & Space

Staying on top of your fitness routine is as much of a mental challenge as it is physical. When it comes to getting our sweat on, we’re all susceptible to unrealistic expectations. Perhaps we have a grand plan to get in an hour-long yoga class, but an unexpected meeting pops up. Or our kid calls home sick from school in the middle of our cycling-sesh. It happens. The question is, when our expectation is challenged — do we adapt?

The key to staying on top of a healthy lifestyle isn’t always about checking a full-on workout off the list. It’s more about fitting in fitness, whatever way you can. It doesn’t matter whether you only have twenty minutes or a closet-sized apartment — with the right equipment and exercises, fitness can meet you exactly where you’re at. Need a place to start? Amazon has all the gear you need to lay the foundation for an at-home workout routine that will help you conquer your goals

Still looking for some movement inspo? We got you. Here are six simple moves for when you’re short on time and space: