My House Guests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets

I originally accepted a sample of the Sijo sheets because I intended to make them my new everyday set. But once I realized the versatility of the sheets, I figured they were better suited to visitors. My theory was proven correct the very first time a houseguest slept on them. They woke up the next morning raving about the sheets, claiming they were responsible for their best sleep in ages.

Although I took my friend’s word at face value, I was skeptical until another visitor tested the sheets, too. Even though they were forced to sleep on the couch, this houseguest also spent 20 minutes raving about the bedding. Despite a 25 year age gap and two very different sleep preferences, both guests were equally impressed.

After hearing their rave reviews, I finally decided to give the Clima sheets a try. As someone that’s tested at least a dozen sets of high-end cooling sheets, I expected to be pretty blasé about the whole thing. Instead, I discovered they easily ranked into my top three sheets. The fabric was perfect for spring's sudden shifts in temperature, and I was excited to snuggle up in them at night.