House Guests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets

House Guests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets

Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
My House Guests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets

Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 1, 2022

Falling asleep in my own bed is a breeze, but I rarely get the same easy slumber in unfamiliar settings. Some blame the pillows, others the mattress. While both certainly affect a bed’s overall comfort rating, I personally think bedsheets have the biggest impact on your sleep setup. Rough or scratchy sheets can make even the most luxurious mattress uncomfortable, while even the best cooling pillows are no match for a heat-trapping pillow sham. 

As a result, I consider quality sheets a key part of my making my house guests feel at home. So when visitors started raving about my Sijo Clima Cotton Sheets, I knew that I’d found something special. 

What makes Sijo’s Clima sheets special?

Sijo makes a range of bedding products crafted with sustainable fabrics like eucalyptus and French linen, but its latest innovation is the Clima line. The new material was specially manufactured for temperature regulation, so it has unique fibers that release or absorb heat to stay at your body’s optimal sleep temperature (between 82 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit). 

Here’s why that’s important: Our core body temperature drops by up to two degrees Fahrenheit as it prepares for sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation. This natural thermoregulation can be restricted by a sleep environment that’s too warm, whether it’s a lack of air conditioning or bedding that traps too much heat. This can impact your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, as well as the quality of your slumber.

While that might push you towards cooling sheets, the best part of the Clima design is that it also benefits cold sleepers. Although discussed less often, a cold sleeping environment can also negatively impact sleep. By opting for a thermo-regulating design, you can account for all seasons and sleep preferences, narrowing down how many sheet sets you need on hand for future guests.

How the Clima sheets feel.

Many technical fabrics can feel, well, alien to the touch. Yet the Clima sheets have the buttery soft feel of luxury sheets with a high thread count. According to the brand, this is a result of the high concentration of OEKO-TEX 100 certified Supima cotton, which is a premium American-grown cotton known for being extra soft and durable. On a scale of softness from jersey to linen, the fabric feels most similar to a silky soft bamboo sheet—and it’s likely to only get softer with more washes. 

And although the light material is super breathable, it never feels too cool to the touch. Slipping between the sheets isn’t a sudden cold shock to the system, like it is with many other cooling sets. Plus, the material holds the scent of my favorite botanical laundry softener for couple nights post-wash.

Sijo Clima Cotton Sheet Set

Sijo Clima Cotton Sheet Set

$192


Why my guests love these sheets.

I originally accepted a sample of the Sijo sheets because I intended to make them my new everyday set. But once I realized the versatility of the sheets, I figured they were better suited to visitors. My theory was proven correct the very first time a houseguest slept on them. They woke up the next morning raving about the sheets, claiming they were responsible for their best sleep in ages. 

Although I took my friend’s word at face value, I was skeptical until another visitor tested the sheets, too. Even though they were forced to sleep on the couch, this houseguest also spent 20 minutes raving about the bedding. Despite a 25 year age gap and two very different sleep preferences, both guests were equally impressed.

After hearing their rave reviews, I finally decided to give the Clima sheets a try. As someone that’s tested at least a dozen sets of high-end cooling sheets, I expected to be pretty blasé about the whole thing. Instead, I discovered they easily ranked into my top three sheets. The fabric was perfect for spring's sudden shifts in temperature, and I was excited to snuggle up in them at night.

The bottom line.

The best bedding for hot sleepers rarely overlaps with a cold sleepers' top picks, yet both can find the optimal sleep environment with Sijo’s Clima Cotton Sheets. Luckily, the temperature-regulating sheets come in four color and sizes to suit a variety of bedroom preferences, including options without sheets. Snag a set for 15% off right now with the code SLEEP15—your guests (or yourself) will thank you.

