Signs You're Disconnected From Your Body + What To Do About It

If these sound familiar, the good news is that it's possible (and simpler than you think) to reconnect with your body and self, starting now.

In fact, noticing these six clues in your own life is the first step. Awareness is powerful. While it's common to get caught up in stress or become emotionally overwhelmed, bringing awareness to your inner world can give you perspective.

Being aware means noticing and being curious about your experiences, without trying to change or resist them. Awareness allows you to pause and get present with your body and self in the moment.

This might be uncomfortable or difficult at first. However, sitting with your experiences and exploring how they show up in your body can create huge shifts in how you feel. In fact, it could change your life (as it did for me).

Rather than intensifying the disconnection, our awareness and presence helps cultivate our inner connection. While we might fear exploring those uncomfortable feelings, the rewards are worth it. Practicing awareness within your body and self needn't be complicated. It can be done as a standalone practice, or in the moment. And I recommend both!

If you're starting a standalone practice, try the following: take five to 10 minutes each day to be present with your body and get curious about your inner experiences.

To practice awareness in the moment: pause, breathe, and sense what's going on in your body and inner world.

It may take time for these practices to feel natural to you. That's okay — awareness and presence is a lifelong practice. Feeling connected within who you are is something that's cultivated and deepened with every experience, if you choose, so make sure to enjoy the journey!