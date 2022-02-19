3 Signs You've Met A Soul Mate From A Past Life, From A Professional Intuitive
If you're a believer in past lives, you may be privy to the concept of past-life soul mates. These profoundly deep connections with others are believed to span across lifetimes, and if you meet someone who was a soul mate of yours in a past life, you'll undoubtedly notice there's something special about your relationship.
Think you've got a past-life soul mate in your life? Here are three telltale signs that a professional intuitive looks for to determine whether two people may have met in a past life:
1. There was an instant connection.
Have you ever met someone and instantly felt like you clicked, connecting on a level you don't normally with others? According to Tanya Carroll Richardson, a professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths, that's a sign of a past life soul mate. (And remember: Soul mates are not always romantic!)
"I can always tell when a client has met someone they knew well in a past life by the way they describe the connection. If the connection is manifesting as a romance, they might say, 'I've never felt this way before!'" Richardson previously wrote for mbg. "What people are feeling is the built-up energy over other lifetimes together—and a soul recognition."
In fact, psychiatrist and past-life regression expert Brian Weiss, M.D., says two souls can decide to reincarnate together in the same lifetime after many, many Earth years apart—but your souls will remember each other, and you'll feel it.
2. Your physical chemistry is stronger than anything you've experienced before.
Along with feeling an instant mental connection, Richardson says there's a good chance there will be a great physical connection as well (if this is a romantic interest, that is).
She explains that clients experiencing a past-life soul mate connection will also say things along the lines of, "The physical chemistry between us is off the charts."
3. They feel like home.
Soul mate connections feel good and familiar—like home, Richardson says. "They make us feel like we belong and accept us warts and all—as we accept their messiness and issues." These connections are loving, supportive, and productive, whether romantic or not.
Just remember, she adds, if you are romantically interested in this potential past-life soul mate, wedding bells aren't necessarily guaranteed. You could meet at the right time, and move on at the right time, although ending up together is not out of the realm of possibility.
"We can certainly have more than one romantic soul mate in a lifetime, or we might have a few who appear at different appropriate, predestined points in our life," Richardson explains, adding that either way, "if you've found a romantic soul mate, treasure your time together."
The takeaway.
There are so many types of soul connections we can have with people, and past-life soul mates may be one of them. Whether you're together for a month or for the rest of your lives, meeting someone from a past life has the potential to be an enriching, inspiring, and uplifting connection to have—so if it's something you believe you're experiencing, enjoy it.