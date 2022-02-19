Have you ever met someone and instantly felt like you clicked, connecting on a level you don't normally with others? According to Tanya Carroll Richardson, a professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths, that's a sign of a past life soul mate. (And remember: Soul mates are not always romantic!)

"I can always tell when a client has met someone they knew well in a past life by the way they describe the connection. If the connection is manifesting as a romance, they might say, 'I've never felt this way before!'" Richardson previously wrote for mbg. "What people are feeling is the built-up energy over other lifetimes together—and a soul recognition."

In fact, psychiatrist and past-life regression expert Brian Weiss, M.D., says two souls can decide to reincarnate together in the same lifetime after many, many Earth years apart—but your souls will remember each other, and you'll feel it.