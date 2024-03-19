I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

What’s more, most exosome-infused products I’ve seen cost upwards of $200 (which makes sense, as the science is very high-tech and still in its relatively early stages). ShapeShift is a fraction of the price at $58, yet it features proprietary tech that rivals expensive options. If you’re curious about dipping your toes into exosomes but haven’t yet found a realistic way to do so, here’s your chance to dive in.