I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Sure, certain ingredients are known for stimulating collagen and tightening the skin (AHAs, retinoids, etc.), but these topicals can only do so much. "For wrinkled and sagging skin, exfoliators can play a role, but it is important to be realistic and be mindful that exfoliators will make a nominal change," board-certified dermatologist Flora Kim, M.D., FAAD, says about tightening the neck.