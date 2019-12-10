 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Outdoors
Let's Clear This One Up: Should You Do Yoga Before You Run?
|
Medically Reviewed Let's Clear This One Up: Should You Do Yoga Before You Run?

Let's Clear This One Up: Should You Do Yoga Before You Run?

Leigh Weingus
Written by Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Let's Clear This One Up: Should You Do Yoga Before You Run?

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on December 10, 2019

Tight hamstrings, sore calves, achy knees, an uncooperative IT band—you name it, runners have been there.

Aches and pains aren't uncommon for runners, and one way to ease them—and improve your overall performance—is to practice yoga regularly.

But should you head to yoga class right before going for a jog or run? That one's up for debate.

Let's talk about it.

Here's why a regular yoga practice is a good idea for runners.

A number of factors go into being a strong runner. Taking daily action to prevent injuries is huge, good balance is important, and a strong core is vital. The ability to breathe evenly should also being taken into account, as some of us hold our breath when we're stressed out without realizing it.

Practicing Hatha, Vinyasa, Iyengar, and various other styles of yoga is an amazing way to keep your muscles flexible, strong, and mobile. All those tree poses and arm balances are great for balance and core strength, and practicing breathwork will make even breathing second nature.

"Light yoga will stretch tight muscles and loosen up stiff joints that would otherwise be compromised," Dr. Alicia Armitstead tells mbg."[Practicing yoga regularly] will therefore decrease the risk of injury during running. "

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

So, should you do yoga right before you run?

With all the benefits yoga can bring runners, it certainly seems like doing yoga shortly before going for a run is a smart move.

But according to Dr. Tiffany Lester of Parsley Health, taking a full yoga class before running probably isn't a good idea at all.

"We treat so many runners, even marathoners," she tells mbg. "We work with them to create a custom plan for how to protect their bodies while reaching their goals. We tell them that while it can be beneficial to do some yoga poses to warm up before running, I would not recommend a full yoga sequence.

"Practicing yoga stretches and relaxes muscles that need to be tight to withstand the physical load when running. You could potentially injure yourself by doing yoga beforehand because those muscles are too relaxed."

So, there you have it: Be a runner and a yogi. But make sure each activity has its own time and place.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/should-you-do-yoga-before-you-run

Your article and new folder have been saved!