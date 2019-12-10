Let's Clear This One Up: Should You Do Yoga Before You Run?

With all the benefits yoga can bring runners, it certainly seems like doing yoga shortly before going for a run is a smart move.

But according to Dr. Tiffany Lester of Parsley Health, taking a full yoga class before running probably isn't a good idea at all.

"We treat so many runners, even marathoners," she tells mbg. "We work with them to create a custom plan for how to protect their bodies while reaching their goals. We tell them that while it can be beneficial to do some yoga poses to warm up before running, I would not recommend a full yoga sequence.

"Practicing yoga stretches and relaxes muscles that need to be tight to withstand the physical load when running. You could potentially injure yourself by doing yoga beforehand because those muscles are too relaxed."

So, there you have it: Be a runner and a yogi. But make sure each activity has its own time and place.