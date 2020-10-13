Serums, Oils, Creams, Oh My! The Difference Between Your Skin Hydration Products

Have you ever found yourself in the middle of your skin care routine, only to come to the realization that you don't really know how your hydrating products are actually, well, hydrating your skin? Honestly, we've all been there before. Cleansing is a no-brainer, but when it comes to serums, oils, and creams, it's all too easy to go through the motions without really understanding what's going on.

Since we're big believers in understanding the "why" behind our self-care routine—from what we eat to how we move to the products we're putting on our skin—we're here to demystify hydrators once and for all and look at how Weleda's plant-rich products are our go-to for gleaming, dewy skin.