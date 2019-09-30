mindbodygreen

Weekly Horoscope: Heads Up! There's A Tricky Transit Coming Our Way Monday

The AstroTwins
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x Georgijevic / iStock

September 30, 2019

Before jumping to any conclusions this week, the AstroTwins break down a few astrological transits you're going to want to keep in mind.

On Monday, Venus squares Pluto could cause some confusion.

Attractions are a mysterious thing: Who can explain WHY certain people draw us in and others repel us? But on Monday, September 30, it's best to NOT act upon instinct when amorous Venus crashes into a complex square with Pluto, the planet that rules the unconscious. Whether it's a mommy issue or a daddy lesson—or something else inexplicable—our reptilian brains may be guiding our choices early this week. Pluto (which is retrograde until Thursday) is the projector planet, and its influence can cause us to ascribe qualities to people that aren't actually real. Falling in love with people's potential instead of seeing them for who they truly are? With rose-tinted Venus throwing in a curveball on Monday, we're all susceptible to that. If you sense a spark, by all means, explore it. But if the intrigue takes you down a taboo trail or an endless rabbit hole, do an about-face, stat!

Things will clear up on Thursday, when Pluto goes out of retrograde.

We'll get a sharper view of reality starting Thursday, when enigmatic Pluto rouses from its annual retrograde, which began on April 24. But brace yourself! Whatever's been buried deep in Pluto's underground vault for the past five months could rise to the surface like hot lava from a volcano. From nefarious activities to shocking secrets, what we discover probably won't be easy to take it in.

Whether or not you agree, we're of the mind that it's better to know the facts than to remain in the dark. Investigate: What's real and what's a mirage? And are people actually trustworthy or simply plying us with charm? Tap back into Pluto's sleuthing skills to get to the bottom of any unsolved mysteries. Pluto is now in the final third of its 2008-2024 tour of Capricorn, the sign that rules governments, corporations, and the patriarchy. We've seen our share of volcanic eruptions and seismic shifts over the past 11 years. Money, power, and sex are Pluto's domain, and some scandals could make headlines before the week is through. On a personal note, Pluto's backspin may have left some of us stuck with stormier thoughts. As the dwarf planet shifts into drive for the coming seven months, motivation returns that can help us tackle tough sticking points, addictive tendencies, and compulsive behaviors. Sexy cat-and-mouse games can be fun, but more transparency is required if we want to keep our bonds unbreakable.

That gets easier beginning Thursday too, as expressive Mercury slips into mysterious Scorpio until December 9.

Heads up: This is an extended voyage for the messenger planet, due to an upcoming retrograde from October 31 to November 20. But let us not forget—words aren't the only way to get a point across. In Scorpio, it's the pregnant pause, the flashing gaze or the heat of body language that speaks volumes. Prepared to pass those loyalty tests? Trust is a must with Mercury in this suspicious sign...and don't expect anyone to extend the benefit of the doubt. We'll have to show and prove, AND pledge our allegiance, if we want the keys to the kingdom.

On Friday, Mars enters Libra until November 19.

On Friday, motivator Mars changes signs, zipping into Libra until November 19. Warrior Mars isn't exactly at home in conflict-averse Libra's realm; in fact, astrologers refer to this position as a "detriment" to the planet, since it's exactly opposite in the zodiac wheel from its home sign of Aries. For the next six weeks, we'll be fired up one minute, then freaking out and wondering if we burned a bridge. Still, Mars and Libra can make for an interesting hybrid. Mars has guts but can get a little brash and domineering when unchecked. Diplomatic Libra tones down the red planet's destructive edge and helps us distinguish between assertiveness and aggression. Since Mars is a motivator, we'll be pumped about all things Libra: planning parties, collaborative ventures, creative pursuits, and committed relationships. Warning: The stress levels can rise in relationships while Mars tours Libra. What doesn't kill a connection can make it stronger, and sometimes an honest debate CAN bring people closer.

Latest Articles

