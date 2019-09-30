We'll get a sharper view of reality starting Thursday, when enigmatic Pluto rouses from its annual retrograde, which began on April 24. But brace yourself! Whatever's been buried deep in Pluto's underground vault for the past five months could rise to the surface like hot lava from a volcano. From nefarious activities to shocking secrets, what we discover probably won't be easy to take it in.

Whether or not you agree, we're of the mind that it's better to know the facts than to remain in the dark. Investigate: What's real and what's a mirage? And are people actually trustworthy or simply plying us with charm? Tap back into Pluto's sleuthing skills to get to the bottom of any unsolved mysteries. Pluto is now in the final third of its 2008-2024 tour of Capricorn, the sign that rules governments, corporations, and the patriarchy. We've seen our share of volcanic eruptions and seismic shifts over the past 11 years. Money, power, and sex are Pluto's domain, and some scandals could make headlines before the week is through. On a personal note, Pluto's backspin may have left some of us stuck with stormier thoughts. As the dwarf planet shifts into drive for the coming seven months, motivation returns that can help us tackle tough sticking points, addictive tendencies, and compulsive behaviors. Sexy cat-and-mouse games can be fun, but more transparency is required if we want to keep our bonds unbreakable.